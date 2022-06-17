The African record champions were under the local tactician, who presided over only three games before leaving

Egyptian Football Association board member Hazem Emam has explained why they will appoint a foreign coach after the exit of Ehab Galal.

Galal was in charge of only three games – against Guinea, Ethiopia, and South Korea – before he was sacked on Thursday. His only win came against the West Africans during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on June 5 before he lost to the others.

"As you all know, we had several problems in the last period and it is obvious from the latest results and incidents," Emam told reporters, as quoted by Ahram Online.

"We were saddened by what happened, and we are also to blame for that. We are working to correct our mistakes. We had a long meeting of three to four hours with the minister of sports to discuss our future plans.

"We always say we want to progress like in Europe. So, we decided to bring in foreign coaches and technicians to help us make a major change.

"They will all have Egyptian assistants to help them gain experience and know-how to take over in the future."

As they hope to usher in a new regime, Emam added that they are keen to make structural changes for all national teams.

"We want to make major changes in the competition formats, the structure of the national teams, youth development, and several other areas," he continued.

"We lack calibre and experience in some new domains, and that is why we are bringing in foreign experts.

"What is also important is that we must give them their space and opportunities to work and implement their vision.

"We hope to conclude our deals as soon as possible so the new coaches and technicians can immediately start their job. We will announce everything as soon as it happens."

Meanwhile, the official also responded to the rumours that Carlos Queiroz could be appointed again to take charge of the Pharaohs.

"I respect [Carlos] Queiroz very much and the work he did with the Egyptian national team," Emam was quoted by KingFut.

"I know fans have criticised him for his defensive approach, but the way they wanted him to play was difficult to achieve on the pitch.

"I haven’t spoken to Queiroz since he left the national team, but he is certainly one of the leading candidates to coach Egypt going forward.

"I will not reveal the names of the other candidates because we are still in talks. There are a large number of managers who are interested in this opportunity."

Queiroz, who was succeeded by Galal, was sacked when Egypt failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.