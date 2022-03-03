'Why did Messi have to leave?' - Koeman questions Barcelona's motives following €55 Ferran Torres transfer

Ronald Koeman has questioned Barcelona's motives following their €55 million (£56m/$61m) winter transfer deal for Ferran Torres, expressing his confusion over why Lionel Messi had to leave six months earlier.

Messi departed Camp Nou after 20 years on Barca's books last summer as the club were unable to tie him down to a new contract after exceeding La Liga's wage limit, with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner subsequently heading to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

A number of other first-team stars followed Messi out the exit door, including Antoine Griezmann, and Koeman lost his job after the Blaugrana's poor start to the 2021-22 campaign.

What's been said?

Xavi was drafted in to replace Koeman as head coach, and the Barca legend was immediately backed in the transfer market as a big-money deal for Torres was struck with Manchester City ahead of the January window.

Koeman has now suggested that he was misled with regards to the club's financial situation, telling Dutch publication Algemeen Dagblad: "It was at the insistence of the club’s management that I agreed to the departure of some players to put the finances in order.

"But then when you see that they go and sign a player for €55million (Torres) shortly after letting Lionel Messi go…

"Then you wonder if there wasn't something else going on. Why did Messi have to leave?"

Who else have Barca signed in 2022?

The signing of Torres did not come without any sacrifice, with Samuel Umtiti agreeing to a pay cut when penning a new contract so that the Spaniard could be officially registered.

Torres has not been the only new arrival at Camp Nou this year, though, with Barca also adding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to their ranks on a free transfer following the termination of his contract at Arsenal.

Adama Traore was also snapped up from Wolves on loan, with an option to buy for £29 million ($39m) included in the final deal.

Xavi welcomed Dani Alves back to Barca too, and results have quickly improved with the help of the new recruits as bids for a top-four La Liga finish and Europa League glory have been reignited.

