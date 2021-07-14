Why Billiat owes Kaizer Chiefs a big performance in Caf Champions League final

The Zimbabwean will be chasing a second Caf CL winners’ medal in Saturday’s final against Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly in Casablanca

It’s not unfair to say Khama Billiat has underwhelmed during his three years at Kaizer Chiefs.

Stats don’t always reveal the full picture, but in Billiat’s case, there has been a clear drop-off in what are the bread-and-butter numbers for any forward player: goals and assists, as illustrated below, from his time in the PSL:





Ajax Cape Town

Games played: 92

Goals: 23

Assists: 24

Average goal involvements (goals and assists) per match: 0.51

Mamelodi Sundowns

Games played: 140

Goals: 47

Assists: 43

Average goal involvements (goals and assists) per match: 0.64

Kaizer Chiefs

Games played: 84

Goals: 16

Assists: 18

Average goal involvements (goals and assists) per match: 0.40

Big salary

Injuries have played their part, but it’s still plain to see – via the stats and through observing his general on-field contributions, that Billiat has not been as successful at Chiefs as he should have been. Last season he scored just one league goal in 13 appearances.

He’s widely reported to be one of the top earners in the entire league, earning a before-tax annual salary of around R10 million.

For that kind of investment, and for a player supposedly in the prime years of his career, it’s clear that he’s come up short.

Experience

The 30-year-old knows what it takes to win the Champions League, having been instrumental in Sundowns’ triumphant 2016 campaign.





Now five years later, he has the chance to do what very few players have done – win the Champions League with different clubs. Coincidentally, he will be up against the coach that he played under in the 2016 campaign, Pitso Mosimane.

Chiefs lacking creative spark

Al Ahly mentor Mosimane will be wary of Billiat’s threat and will probably assign a defender to stifle the 30-year-old. But one thing Billiat has not lost too much of, is the ability to beat his man, thereby taking an opponent out of the game.

At the very least, that may open up gaps and opportunities for the likes of Lebogang Manyama and Samir Nurkovic to exploit.

Chiefs have after all been lacking a creative spark (partly due to Billiat’s absences due to injury as well as their transfer ban), and tend to be rather one-dimensional.

An on-form Billiat has the potential to pull off the unexpected, to come up with a moment of magic. If ever Chiefs needed inspiration from the former CAPS United man, it’s in Morocco on Saturday evening.

