Why Bafana Bafana can take confidence from their 2-0 defeat to Ghana

The Black Stars and South Africa top Group C with nine points each while Sudan are on six points and Sao Tome e Principe are yet to pick up any points

South Africa take on Ghana in an Afcon qualifier at FNB Stadium on Thursday night and will be determined to improve on their last outing against the Black Stars.

With a very tough match to come away in Sudan on Sunday evening in what is Bafana's final Group C match, it could be crucial for Molefi Ntseki's side to at the very least pick up a point in Soweto.



That may sound like a tough ask against what is considered to be one of Africa's strongest football nations.

Previous game was tighter than the score suggests

The previous match between the two teams was the opening game of Group C and took place all the way back in November 2019.

For starters, there was an element of fortune about Ghana's opening goal from Thomas Partey, who beat Ronwen Williams with a deflected long-range shot in the 35th minute.

Ghana stopper Richard Ofori, the current Orlando Pirates keeper, also had to pull off a couple of important saves, and had South Africa been more clinical, they could have gotten themselves back into the match.

And it was only with 10 minutes to go that the hosts netted their second goal: with Bafana throwing numbers forward for an equaliser when they were exposed at the back which allowed Mohammed Kudus to go through and score.

Black Stars without their big-hitters

Apart from not having fans in the stadium, the other major difference between the game 17-months ago and the latest instalment, is that Ghana are without three of their most influential players: Arsenal midfielder Partey, as well as striker Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace and his brother Andre Ayew, now playing for Swansea City.

Those three were hugely influential in the 2-0 win back in 2019 and unlike previous generations of Ghana sides, there are not that many big stars in the current squad.

Home ground advantage

Without fans it's never going to be the same, but not having to travel far, and with home comforts surrounding them, it's certainly better for Bafana that the game is in Johannesburg and not Accra or Cape Coast, the venue of their last defeat.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Afcon tournament, which is to be held in Cameroon in January and February next year.