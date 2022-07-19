Why any Osimhen desire to replace Lewandowski at Bayern Munich may not materialise

The slew of key departures at Napoli and Aurelio De Laurentiis’ intransigence may keep the Super Eagle in Naples for another year at least.

How do you replace someone like Robert Lewandowski?

How do you navigate a period without a player who netted at least 30 Bundesliga goals in five of his eight seasons in Bavaria, averaging more than a goal a game in all but three seasons after his switch from Borussia Dortmund?

There are probably three ways.

Article continues below

@FCBarcelona

The first, getting someone of comparable quality in age and profile capable of scoring and contributing to other facets. Perhaps another approach would be spreading out the burden and responsibility across the team’s cadre of attackers, while another possibility could see FC Hollywood sign a young frontman who already packs a punch and is capable of taking his game to the next level.

Interestingly, the aforementioned solutions have been spoken about by Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn and the club’s head coach Julian Nagelsmann, while multiple reports in Italy are linking FCB with a move for Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen.

Kahn spoke effusively about Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane who has two years left to run on his current deal with the Lilywhites. The England superstar wanted out of the club last year but Spurs had no interest in doing business with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who have gone on to acquire Erling Haaland.

GOAL

Some 12 months later, the striker is yet to commit to an extension and would have one year remaining by next year, somewhat of a perfect time for Bayern to swoop.

“He's under contract with Tottenham. Sure, an absolute top striker, but that's all a dream of the future.” Kahn told Sport Bild recently. “Now we have to look at getting the squad together for the current season. Let's see what else happens.”

Making do with the club’s current options corresponds with Nagelsmann’s desire to hand the team’s body of forwards greater responsibility in the forthcoming campaign.

“It's a big challenge to replace him. I'm not worried right now, we are very well equipped offensively and I'm still spoiled for choice,” the Bayern boss told BR24 after the marksman's departure. “We have a possibility of building FC Bayern without a striker that can reliably score 40 goals. It's an interesting task for me and my coaching staff.

“With Sadio Mane, we signed a player who played a lot as centre-forward for Liverpool last season, who is a different type of player to Lewy, not a classic striker.”

Kahn and Nagelsmann’s statements rule out the possibility of Osimhen moving to the Allianz Arena, a report understandably started by the Italian media.

Getty

Admittedly, the Nigeria international fits the profile of a young frontman with obvious room to grow. But a move from Naples is highly implausible in the current summer.

The Partenopei already knew in January that Lorenzo Insigne would be departing for Toronto FC after 10 full seasons at the club as a senior player, while Dries Mertens’ contract was not renewed before its expiry at the backend of last month, although the Belgium star re-signing has not been ruled out.

Luciano Spalletti was undoubtedly aware of the precarious situation of Kalidou Koulibaly’s contract, and the club finally let go of the top-class centre-back after eight years in Naples and Chelsea are the obvious beneficiaries.

Chelsea

Losing three stalwarts from the 2010s is a kick in the teeth and they will not take too kindly to an overture for a prized asset whom they probably want to spearhead their rebuild. In truth, this possibility could appeal to Osimhen but it could also prompt some discomfort especially due to the lack of stellar arrivals on paper.

Apart from the club’s desire to see the Nigerian lead the club’s transition is Aurelio De Laurentiis’ uncompromising approach to transfer negotiations. The unyielding businessman drives a hard bargain and often demands extortionate fees for the club’s assets, a nature that meant Koulibaly probably stayed in Naples far longer than he would have wanted.

Getty/GOAL

The fact Osimhen is only two years into a five-year deal signed in 2020 means he has little or no leverage and is likely to be high-priced by De Laurentiis, with reports suggesting the Napoli chairman is demanding around €120 million for the 23-year-old.

Despite the rumours, it is believed a bid has not arrived for the erstwhile Lille frontman, although it remains to be seen if this changes before next month’s deadline.

Getty

“We have not received any offers from Bayern, so I cannot comment on that (Osimhen’s potential Bayern move),” Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli said to fans and the media on Monday via Football Italia.

Indeed, this situation could change in a year with the Super Eagle’s deal having just two years to run and more interested clubs could circle in 12 months.

For the time being, any possibility of Osimhen leaving for Bayern or any other destination club in this window appears far-fetched. Never say never, nonetheless.