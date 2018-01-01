Who will win Champions League 2018-19? Favourites, outsiders & underdogs

The draw for the last 16 of the European competition is set to take place soon, with Real Madrid hoping to win their fourth successive title

The last 16 for the Champions League has been finalised following a scintillating group stage phase, with the draw for the knockout rounds to take place on Monday.

European giants Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich won their groups with relative ease, while PSG, Liverpool and Tottenham had to wait until the final day of fixtures to secure their spot in the last 16.

Napoli and Inter dropped down to the Europa League after losing out on spots to Liverpool and Spurs in the final round, and Manchester United finished second to Juventus after an abysmal showing to Valencia where they lost 2-1 in their last game.

Goal brings you all the details of the favourites , underdogs and outsiders ahead of the upcoming Champions League season, as well as all the teams who have already qualified and when fixtures will be played.

Favourites to win the 2018-19 Champions League

Manchester City have emerged as strong favourites to win the first Champions League this season and are placed at odds of winning 18/5 according to bet365. Pep Guardiola's side are yet to lift the European Cup and have another formidable chance of winning the competition after topping a group that consisted of Lyon, Hoffenheim and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Guardiola has experience winning the trophy with Barcelona and will be eager to repeat the success with the Citizens – as the European Cup is the one major trophy that has eluded the affluent Manchester side.

Barcelona are 5/1 to win the Champions League this season, last winning the tournament in 2015 after beating Juventus 3-1 in the final. This season is the first in which star striker Lionel Messi takes on the captain's armband, inheriting the honour from Andres Iniesta who left the club to join Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

The Catalan giants topped a group that consisted of Tottenham and Inter, and were the first team to secure their spot in the round of 16 phase.

The event of Portuguese megastar Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus this summer in a sensational €100m transfer has put the Italian side at 6/1 to win the Champions League. Ronaldo joined the Serie A team off the backs of three consecutive European Cup wins - bringing his tally to five in total - though hasn't quite yet to replicate his goal-scoring form in Europe from last season.

Ronaldo's side finished first in their group ahead of Manchester United, however, despite losing 2-1 to Young Boys in their final game.

Defending champions Real Madrid are priced at 10/1 to repeat their success this season, having won the competition for the last three years running – and would put them on course to win a fourth European title in a row, which has never before been done.

Madrid's league form hasn't been quite up to par, and with Barcelona likely to win the league again this season, could turn their attention to the Champions League. Real Madrid won their group ahead of Roma but were subjected to a shock 3-0 loss at home at the Bernabeu on the final day to CSKA Moscow.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have odds of 15/2 to win the Champions League after exiting the competition at the hands of eventual winners Real Madrid in the last 16 stage, ruing the loss of star forward Neymar to injury.

PSG managed to top Group C, which was one of the most exciting and unpredictable groups of this year's Champions League, where the standings of the group were only confirmed in the final round. Performances from Neymar and Kylian Mbappe secured PSG's fate in the last 16 amid early fears that they would fail to qualify after losing to Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield in early October.

Bayern Munich are priced at 10/1 to win the Champions League after being eliminated by Real Madrid at the semi-final stage in last season's competition. Niko Kovac took the reins of the Bundesliga giants who will be looking to lift their first European Cup since 2013, when they won against German rivals Borussia Dortmund in the final.

2018-19 Champions League outsiders

Liverpool finished runners-up in the competition last year and are priced 10/1 to win outright. The Reds were placed in a Group of Death following their demotion to pot three after initially being grouped in pot two, and were in danger of being eliminated from the competition after losing all three of their away matches in the group stage.

Jurgen Klopp's side managed to pull off a memorable 1-0 win at Anfield in their final home game that secured their spot in the last 16 ahead of Napoli.

Atletico Madrid are another outside bet in Europe, priced at 20/1 to win the competition. The La Liga side won the Europa League last season and will be looking to push on for Champions League success – having finished as runners-up in the competition to none other than local rivals Real Madrid on two occasions, in 2014 and 2016.

The Spanish side finished top of their group in front of Borussia Dortmund, who were early favourites to finish as group winners.

Manchester United are tipped at 40/1 to lift the trophy as the Red Devils approach Jose Mourinho's infamous 'third season' with the side.

Though the Red Devils secured their spot in the knockout round before the final matchday, they failed to capitalise on an opportunity to finish as group winners in front of Juventus with a 2-1 loss to Valencia that involved a Phil Jones own goal. Mourinho's side will rue the missed opportunity to have finished as Group H winners ahead of the Italian giants, and a tough opponent awaits them in the next phase.

2018-19 Champions League underdogs

Tottenham are certainly worthy of the tag of underdog in the Champions League, with odds of 25/1 to win the competition.

The North London side defied the odds and secured their spot in the last 16 when Lucas Moura scored a dramatic late equaliser against Barcelona in their final group stage game. A loss would have eliminated them to the Europa League, as they had to match or better Inter's 1-1 result in the other group game.

Ajax managed to hold Bayern Munich to a 3-3 draw in the final group stage game and finished as group runners-up, and are priced at 80/1 to win the Champions League.

Roma are also priced at 150/1 to be crowned European champions and will also be dealt with a blow following the major loss of goalkeeper Alisson to Liverpool, who kept them in the tie when they played out a narrow 4-3 semi-final tie on aggregate. They shocked the world last season when they eliminated Barcelona in the quarter-final stage after losing 4-1 in the first leg, progressing to the last four based on away goals.

The Italian side progressed to the last 16 stage alongside group winners Real Madrid.

German side Borussia Dortmund are rated 33/1 to pick up their first title since 1997, while Lyon, who finished second to Man City in their group, now a 125/1 bet to win the competition.

Schalke are priced at 200/1 to win the Champions League with Porto's odds of emerging as competition winners at 125/1.