'Who will join me to party tonight?' – Adepoju revels in Real Madrid’s LaLiga success

Thanks to their victory over Villarreal, Zinedine Zidane’s men tied up their first league title since 2017 to the delight of the African football icon

Mutiu Adepoju is among those revelling in LaLiga success of after Thursday’s 2-1 defeat of on Thursday.

Karim Benzema scored a goal in each half as Los Blancos clinched a 34th Spanish elite division title at the expense of that bowed 2-1 at home to Osasuna.

The Frenchman opened the scoring after 29 minutes as Casemiro picked off Sofian Chakla’s pass and Luka Modric laid into the path of Benzema who scored through the legs of Sergio Asenjo.

Zinedine Zidane’s men were gifted a chance to double the lead when Los Blancos were awarded a penalty by referee Alejandro Hernandez after Chakla clipped Sergio Ramos who whizzed forward.

In the resulting kick, the captain cheekily passed the ball off the spot for Benzema to score, only for the latter to have encroached, but Benzema clinically dispatched the re-take into the bottom-left corner.

With seven minutes left to play, Vicente Iborra pulled one back for the Yellow Submarine, albeit, that could not deny the hosts all points at stake.

Fuelled by the excitement of seeing his former team crowned as Spanish league champions, the Nigerian football great and LaLiga ambassador took to social media to celebrate the feat in a series of tweets.

I feel on cloud nine tonight seeing my darling team win their 34th #LaLigaSantander title after defeating Villarreal. #HalaMadrid. ¡VAMOS EQUIPO! #34Ligas | #RealFootballpic.twitter.com/snGPOvW2wS — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) July 16, 2020

From coach Zizou down to captain Ramos and Benzema, the victory is very well deserved following the extraordinary hard work. — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) July 16, 2020

Kudos to you all. Now, we have the to fight for! Until then, Who will join me to party tonight? #HalaMadrid ¡VAMOS EQUIPO! #34Ligas | #RealFootball — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) July 16, 2020

“I feel on cloud nine tonight seeing my darling team win their 34th LaLiga Santander title after defeating Villarreal,” the former and Racing Santander man tweeted.

“From coach Zizou down to captain Ramos and Benzema, the victory is very well deserved following the extraordinary hard work.

“Kudos to you all. Now, we have the Champions League to fight for! Until then, Who will join me to party tonight? #HalaMadrid.”

Real Madrid will celebrate their title triumph with a trip to , while Villarreal end their campaign at home to .

After that, Zidane and his men will focus their attention on the Champions League’s diadem. Having bowed 2-1 in their Round of 16 first leg clash against , they must now erase their deficit in the return leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Should they defeat Pep Guardiola’s men over two legs, they will face either or for a place in the semi-final.