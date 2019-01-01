'Who wants to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid every year?' - Klopp hopes European Super League 'never happens'

The German boss believes there are already too many football games played every season and thinks fans could start to abandon the sport

manager Jurgen Klopp says he hopes the concept of a European never comes into effect.

The prospect of the continent's most successful teams breaking away from their domestic leagues to form their own competition has been raised several times over the last three decades and last year it was reported in that clubs are already advancing on their plans to replace the Champions League with another tournament.

The idea has proved controversial, however, as the European Leagues organisation has warned that it poses a serious threat to football, while boss Pep Guardiola believes it will "kill" traditional leagues.

And Liverpool boss Klopp is also worried about a super league being formed, insisting it will become repetitive and boring by pitting the same teams against each other every year.

"I hope this Super League will never happen," he told Kicker.

"With the way the is now running, football has a great product, even with the .

"For me, the Champions League is the Super League, in which you do not always end up playing against the same teams.

"Of course, it is economically important, but why should we create a system where Liverpool faces for 10 straight years? Who wants to see that every year?"

The German boss believes the football calendar is already too intense for players and getting worse, suggesting fans will start to turn away from the game if things do not change.

Article continues below

"FIFA and UEFA are still expanding the tournaments for more participants," he said. "Apparently they fear a day without football. But I think it's the other way round. Eventually, the audience will say: 'I'm not watching that or that either'.

"We used to have two or three weeks without football in the winter, so we had ski jumping, downhill skiing, biathlon, and in , with its variety of popular sports, it would not be a problem.

"Many people are trying to get as much of the cake as possible. It's quite common in life, except in football it's on the backs of players."