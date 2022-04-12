Who is Samu Chukwueze? The Villarreal hero who sunk Bayern Munich with famous late Champions League goal

Villarreal winger Samu Chukwueze wrote himself into Champions League folklore on Tuesday when his late breakway finish sealed one of the competition's great modern upsets against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena.

The Yellow Submarine star came off the bench to finish a last-gasp counter-move that saw the visitors earn a 1-1 draw on the night and a 2-1 aggregate victory, to reach the semi-finals of Europe's top knockout tier for only the second time.

Chukwueze has no shortage of admirers among his clubmates - but with his latest contribution, his reputation is bound to only soar in the coming weeks.

Who is Chukwueze?

At 22, the winger is already one of Villarreal's most highly rated youngsters and a key member of a squad that has prided itself on a prolific youth system.

A Nigeria international and two-time AFCON selectee - he was part of the Super Eagles squad that came home third in 2019 - he has already built a strong reputation at home and abroad.

But his cool composure on a historic night in Munich is likely set to become the defining moment of his senior career so far, such is the magnitude of his achievement within the club's expectations.

What has his career been to date?

A graduate of the Liga outfit's youth academy, Chukwueze turned professional in the 2018-19 season, making 38 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow Submarine.

Article continues below

A prior member of the Nigeria squad who claimed the FIFA U-17 World Cup three years prior in 2015 - when he was also handed the bronze boot - he has subsequently built up a solid reputation at the club, and has been rewarded with the No.11 squad shirt.

His only piece of silverware with Villarreal is last season's Europa League crown, yet he was robbed of the chance to feature in the final after being stretchered off in the semi-final clash with Arsenal.

Further reading