Who is Joseph Okumu? All you need to know about Kenya’s most sought after defender

The 25-year-old Harambee Star is attracting top Europeans clubs after his rise from defunct Chemelil Sugar in Kenya’s top-flight

Kenya international Joseph Okumu is currently among the most wanted defenders in the on-going transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who presently turns out for Belgian outfit KAA Gent, has been linked with moves to Premier League side Arsenal, Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund, and most recently Serie A side Atalanta.

GOAL gives you everything you need to know about the defender.

Who is Joseph Okumu?

Okumu is a professional footballer who currently represents Belgian First Division A side, KAA Gent. Born on May 26, 1997, in Kisumu City, the defender came into the limelight in the 2014-16 season when he represented Chemelil Sugar in the Kenyan Premier League.

His impressive displays saw him leave the Kenyan league for South African side Free State Stars in the Premier Soccer League in 2016. At Free State Stars, he only managed seven appearances and stayed for one season before he moved to AFC Ann Arbor in the US League Two.

In a recent interview, Okumu revealed how he was depressed and was not given a chance to prove his worth at Ea Lla Koto in the PSL.

“We had a terrible season because we had like four coaches in one season. I came to Kenya for national team duty and when I returned, I found a new coach [Selaotse Mosala],” Okumu said during the interview.

“I had played like eight matches but the [new] coach thought I couldn’t fit in his plans. I felt I had a chance in the team and wanted to stay and fight for a place.

“The club wanted to loan me out but I insisted that it has to be in the first division and if it’s the second division then it has to be a top team. They were offering me to a newly promoted second division team and I felt it was not worth it.

“That is how we decided on mutual termination.”

At AFC Ann Arbor, Okumu managed eight appearances and this caught the eye of USL Championship side Real Monarchs, who signed him on August 16, 2018. At Monarch’s, he managed 12 appearances in the 2018-19 season.

Gent.

On August 28, 2019, Okumu made his breakthrough after he signed for Swedish Allsvenskan side IF Elfsborg for an undisclosed fee. At Elfsborg, he was their key defender, featuring in 34 matches and helping them to a second-place finish in his debut season.

Okumu started to attract interest from top European clubs including Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers but he eventually left for Gent, with whom he joined on June 21, 2021.

In the just-concluded season, Okumu, featured 27 times for Gent in the top-flight and he was also part of the team that participated in the Europa Conference League, where they were knocked out by Greek outfit PAOK in the Round of 16.

He scored his first league goal for Gent as they defeated KV Mechelen 1-0 at Ghelamco Arena on May 7. The lanky defender partnered with Cameroonian centre-back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui as the Buffalos also clinched the Belgian Cup after a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory against Anderlecht at King Baudouin Stadium.

At the end of the season, Okumu was listed as the second-highest-rated defender in the Team of the Season by football statistic website WhoScored.com.

How has Okumu performed for Kenya?

Okumu represented Kenya in the U21 and U23 teams. He was the captain of the U23 side before he was promoted to the senior team, Harambee Stars.

He made his debut for the senior team in 2016 and was in the squad that represented Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt. He was trusted to play in the competition after Mamelodi Sundowns defender Brian Mandela picked up an injury while Kenya were camping in France ahead of the tournament.

Backpage.

In another interview, Okumu remembered how Mandela encouraged him to play at Afcon.

“Before we started Afcon, I talked to Brian [Mandela],” Okumu said as quoted by Nation Sports. “He told me ‘This is the chance you have been waiting for three years. You are not just playing for yourself, you have to play for me as well.’

“That was the only pressure I had, I wanted to make him proud. He is my friend, we are so close and he can’t be on the pitch. He was passing the responsibility to me to represent him. He could do nothing but I could do it for him.”

Article continues below

Okumu took the chance with both hands and partnered Joash Onyango in the heart of the defence but Kenya failed to go past the group stage after losing to Algeria and Senegal. They won their final game against neighbours Tanzania.

He has so far managed nine caps for Kenya.