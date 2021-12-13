Who is interim Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen?

The Nigeria Football Federation announced on Sunday that Austin Eguavoen will replace Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles coach on an interim basis.

The announcement ended Rohr’s five-year stint in the West African nation and Eguavoen is back in the position he held back in 2010 following Lars Lagerback’s exit in 2010.

The 56-year-old is expected to work alongside Salisu Yusuf (chief coach), Paul Aigbogun (assistant coach), Joseph Yobo (assistant coach), Dr. Terry Eguaoje (assistant coach) and Alloy Agu (goalkeeper coach).

He recently led the home-based Super Eagles for an international friendly match against Mexico in California where they lost 4-0.

Who is Eguavoen?

The Delta-born coach is a retired defender who played for the Super Eagles and he had playing stints in Belgium, Russia, Spain, Malta and the United States of America.

He started his career at African Continental Bank Football Club in Lagos in 1985 before moving to Gent where he spent four years. He continued his adventure in Belgium with a switch to KV Kortrijk in 1990 and he spent another four years.

In 1994, he was the captain that lifted the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia after Nigeria defeated Zambia 2-1. He was also part of Clemens Westerhof's team that featured in the country's maiden appearance at the 1994 Fifa World Cup.

Eguavoen called time on his international career at the age of 32 after playing in Nigeria's last group match at the 1998 World Cup which ended in a 3-1 loss to Paraguay.

He ended his playing career in 2001 after brief spells at Sacramento Scorpions, Torpedo Moscow and Sliema Wanderers.

Which teams has Eguavoen coached?

The 56-year-old immediately moved to the dug-out after his playing career ended in Malta. He started with his coaching career with Sliema Wanderers and he has steered the affairs of several clubs in Nigeria.

After a year in Sliema, Eguavoen took up the coaching job at Bendel Insurance briefly before he was appointed Nigeria U20.

His stint with the youth team between 2002 and 2003, heralded his promotion to the Super Eagles head coach position in 2005 where he worked alongside former teammates Samson Siasia, Ike Shorunmu and Daniel Amokachi.

The first stint ended in 2007 and he moved to South Africa a year later to join Black Leopards for a short period.

The former Super Eagles defender became Enyimba manager for the 2008-09 season before he was called by the NFF to succeed Lars Lagerback in June 2010.

A few months later, he was appointed as the Nigeria U23 coach but they failed to qualify for the 2012 Olympic Games which forced him to resign in December 2011.

He later had several stints with Nigerian league clubs between 2013 and 2017, which include Sharks FC, C.O.D United, Bendel Insurance, Gombe United and Sunshine Stars.

How many trophies has Eguavoen won?

The ex-Nigeria international might have had a nomadic coaching career but laurels are scarce for him to show across the course of his sojourn.

In 2009, he helped Enyimba to finish third in the Nigerian top-flight and he won the Federation Cup.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Eguavoen will lead the Super Eagles to the Afcon in Cameroon which will begin on January 9, but he will oversee the team's preparations.