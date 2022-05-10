Who is Alhassan Yusuf? Everything you need to know about the new Nigeria invitee

Alhassan Yusuf is one of the new players to be invited to the Nigeria senior national team, having made the cut for the international friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

What qualities will he bring to Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles team? GOAL is on hand to tell you everything you need to know about the talented young player.



Twitter/RoyalAntwerp



Who is Alhassan Yusuf?

Yusuf is a 21-year-old who represents Belgian First Division A giants Royal Antwerp.

Born in Kano, Nigeria – the midfielder began his professional career at Nigerian side FC Hearts before moving to Allsvenskan outfit IFK Goteborg in 2018 after impressing at Gothia Cup in Sweden.

In his maiden season at the Gamla Ullevi, he made one league appearance for the Comrades – making a 93rd appearance for Giorgi Kharaishvili's side in the 2-0 away win at Brommapojkarna on October 22, 2018.

The following season, he featured prominently in Goteborg’s squad, accruing 26 league appearances with two goals to his credit.

His displays were not left unnoticed in the Swedish league as he won the Allsvenskan Newcomer of the Year award.

Overall, he made 66 league appearances while finding the net on two occasions and providing four assists.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Yusuf’s maiden season at Royal Antwerp, the midfield trojan has been a key figure in Brian Priske’s squad, making 29 league appearances plus three goals.

The Nigerian made the starting line-up of Great Old 25 times and played as a substitute four times.



Getty



Which position does Alhassan Yusuf play?

Yusuf is an adaptable midfielder who has a predatory instinct in terms of scoring goals.

“He is currently playing as a defensive midfielder at Royal Antwerp, but can also play as an attacking midfielder,” Tripple 44 Academy president Samuel Olatunji-Okuku told GOAL about the player’s stirring qualities.

"He's a talented youngster. He is box to box kind of midfielder, a very hardworking midfielder who can win the ball and also find a final pass.

“He has got an eye for goals as well. Overall, he’s got a very wonderful mentality and he will go places.”

So what sort of player is he exactly?

Yusuf is a strong and quick midfielder who is very good when it comes to aerial balls and long-range shooting.

Blessed with a petite look, the 21-year-old is tactically sound and on a good shift, he can cause restless moments for opponents.

Although he does not score often, he occasionally assists the attack.

What is Alhassan Yusuf’s FIFA 22 rating and potential?

Article continues below

His overall rating in FIFA 22 is 69, with a potential of 82.

He has a three-star skill moves rating. He prefers to shoot with his right foot and his work rate is high.

His best stat is stamina, which is 93, while he has 89 in agility, sprint speed and dribbling of 76 and 71, respectively.