Who are the best free agents on FIFA 20?

Goal has rounded up the 50 best players available on a free transfer at the start of FIFA 20 Career Mode

Managing mega-clubs like or in Career Mode in FIFA 20 is not enough of a challenge for some people. Instead, they like taking charge of a sleeping giant or a lower-league side for a more difficult career.

Smaller teams in FIFA 20 do not have the transfer budgets or wage allocations to compete with the big clubs and thus managers must be savvy in the transfer market. One such way is to sign players on a free transfer, picking up out-of-contract players to keep costs down.

There are always players available for a free transfer, but many of these are without a club for a reason and scouting them is a waste of time. However, there are some gems to be found as free agents at the start of the game, including experienced veterans like Balazs Dzdudzsak, Wilfried Bony and Hector Moreno, as well as some young stars like Wilmar Barrios who has the potential to become an 83-rated midfielder despite being unattached in FIFA 20.

Some of these players have found clubs in real life, but remain unattached in Career Mode as their clubs are not licensed in FIFA 20. Similarly, a few of the players from this list will get randomly assigned to clubs at the start of the game, despite never playing for them in real life. Therefore, not every player on this list will be available for free in each career, but many will be unattached at the beginning of the game.

FIFA 20: Best Free Agents

Player Age Position CR PR E Schetino 27 CB 82 82 J Sildero 27 CAM, RM 82 82 J Frendado 35 CB, CDM 81 81 S Mandiquez 30 ST 81 81 S Ardero 31 CAM, LM, LW 81 81 L Dalves 27 ST, CF 81 81 J Serendero 31 GK 80 80 M Baldona 35 CDM, CM 80 80 M Nerez 31 LB, LM 80 80 A Lunev 27 GK 79 81 D Lenzado 31 CB, LB 79 79 E Riquero 31 CDM, CM, CAM 79 79 L Sareda 27 GK 79 79 E Aguerro 31 ST 79 79 A Dzyuba 30 ST 79 79 E Guichon 31 LB, LM 78 78 G Quintana 35 RB, RM 78 78 F Contendo 35 CAM, CF 78 78 H Moreno 31 CB 78 78 W Barrios 25 CDM, CM 78 83 J Monsario 34 CB 77 77 L Baezo 31 CDM 77 77 A Piriz 31 CAM, CF 77 77 S Luna 31 RB, RM, CM 77 77 V Castro 27 CDM, CM 77 77 D Kuzyaev 26 CM, CDM, RM 77 80 M Berg 32 ST, CF 77 77 I Popov 31 CAM, ST 76 76 A Zamorado 38 LM 76 76 A Aguilmera 33 CB 76 76 K Berlaso 31 RB 76 76 Y Zhirkov 35 LB, LM 76 76 G Ichazo 27 CB, RB, LB 76 76 M Fagundez 35 CDM 76 76 A Vera 31 ST, CF 76 76 B Dzsudzsak 32 LM, RM 76 76 H Perez 30 RM, LM 76 76 V Claeson 27 CAM, CM, LM 76 77 Y Osorio 25 CB 76 82 W Bony 30 ST 75 75 Y Gazinsky 29 CDM, CM 75 75 O Cardozo 36 ST 75 75 P Vaquizo 33 RW, RM 75 75 P Darenas 35 GK 75 75 M Borjan 31 GK 75 75 M Mevlja 29 CB 75 76 T Hlatshwayo 29 CB, RB, 74 75 K Olsson 24 CM 74 79 C Njie 25 ST, LW 74 76 J Santigaro 33 GK 74 74 T Sainsbury 27 CB 74 75 A Semenov 30 CB 74 74 S Vilakazi 29 CAM, CF, CM 74 74 M Degenek 25 CB, CDM 74 81 T Serero 29 CM, CDM 74 74 B Jokic 33 LWB, LB, CB 74 74

CR = Current Rating

PR = Potential Rating

*Ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode.

The best way to find which players are available is via the section and then by using the Search Players feature. You can then search for individual players by name to see if they are still unattached or have been assigned to a club at the start of Career Mode.

The Transfer Status filter also has an option for Free Agents which will bring up every unattached player in alphabetical order. These can be further filtered by position into goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards.

It is worth checking the Free Agents list in the Transfers section at the end of every season in Career Mode as more players will become unattached each year.