Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have submitted a joint bid to host the 2032 Africa Cup of Nations finals, the Niger Football Federation has confirmed. The trio become the first officially declared candidate to stage the continental showpiece in six years' time.

According to the federation's statement, CAF have given final approval to the three countries' expression of interest. The bid answers the call launched at the beginning of July, when African football's governing body invited candidates for the 2028, 2032 and 2036 editions.

The Niger Federation's statement read: "The Niger Football Federation informs the national public and the football community that the Confederation of African Football has officially confirmed that the expression of interest by Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to organise the 2032 Africa Cup of Nations has been approved."

Will Senegal bid?

All three nations belong to the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), and their bid stands as the first official candidacy for 2032. Senegal could yet join the race, having flagged their interest last May through former Sports Minister Khady Diène Gaye.

For the trio, this represents a bold new step in growing their sporting footprint. They want to host the biggest football event on the African continent for the first time in this collective form.

Libya enters the 2028 race

Libya, meanwhile, have thrown their hat into the 2028 ring. That tournament will be the last before AFCON switches to a four-year cycle from the current arrangement.

Few saw the Libyan candidacy coming. Several other countries had voiced intentions to bid without lodging official files, among them Egypt, a Botswana and South Africa pairing, and Ethiopia.

Morocco hosted the last edition and have ruled themselves out of any future bid. Reports suggest CAF want to talk them back into contention, particularly with lingering doubts over whether Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will be ready to stage the 2027 finals.