Which Premier League footballers have taken pay cuts in coronavirus crisis?

Goal takes a look at what players in England's top division are doing to help the fight against Covid-19

As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the globe, pressure has grown on the more privileged pockets of society to contribute some of their riches towards the desperate efforts to quell the spread.

Unsurprisingly, the spotlight has fallen on elite-level footballers, who earn thousands - in some cases hundreds of thousands - each week, with calls emanating from various quarters for them to make donations to healthcare services or agree to pay cuts so that non-playing staff can continue being paid.

Some of the biggest stars have agreed to cost-cutting measures. Lionel Messi and 's players confirmed that they would take a 70 per cent pay cut in a move of solidarity with their colleagues at the club, while the likes of Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique have been to the fore in charity efforts.

Likewise, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. at came to an agreement that will save the Italian club €90 million (£81m/$101m), while German giants , , and are going to share their wealth with other clubs in an effort to prevent job losses.

With prompt Covid-19 action being taken across European football, questions have since been levelled at Premier League clubs and figures, with UK health secretary Matt Hancock making a rather direct statement that they should "take a pay cut and play their part".

So, which Premier League stars have done so?

Which Premier League stars have taken a pay cut in Covid-19 crisis?

As of April 2, there was no official confirmation of any players at any of the Premier League's clubs taking pay cuts, but it appears likely that such an initiative will be rolled out when details can be clarified and agreed. On April 3, a statement from the Premier League said its 20 clubs have agreed to discuss a 30% wage reduction or deferral for players.

were first out the blocks with a reported agreement to "forgo 30% of their wages for one month" with the money to be donated to local health facilities to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has been forthright in its defence of members, arguing that, if clubs can afford to pay players and staff then they should continue to do so. However, the body conceded that players "will have to be flexible and share the financial burden" associated with the economic difficulties created by the pandemic.

Despite that, initiatives are being taken. Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe became the first Premier League manager to take a "significant, voluntary" pay cut in response to the crisis, while boss Graham Potter will forego his salary for the next three months, as will the club's chief executive and technical director.

Some clubs, such as , and have signed up to the UK government's furloughing scheme with respect to their non-playing staff, while continuing to pay the relatively massive salaries of their players. Five hundred-and-fifty non-playing staff at Tottenham, for example, are taking a 20% cut as part of the job retention plan.

That situation is not viewed kindly by many and Conservative Party MP Julian Knight claimed that clubs should be hit with a tax should it continue. Knight expressed "strong dismay" in a letter to Premier League CEO Richard Masters, arguing that the "two-tier system is morally wrong" and "deeply unfair".

A number of high-profile former players hit out at the statement by health secretary Hancock, as well as comments made by other politicians aimed specifically at footballers. Gary Lineker argued that footballers were "an easy target" and that they should be given a chance to do their bit.

"Football is always an easy target but where are the big businessmen, where are the CEOs of these enormous companies, what are they doing at the moment?" Lineker told Sky News.

"Nobody ever seems to care about them, but footballers do an unbelievable amount of good in the community that never gets reported, [they] do lots of things to raise awareness during this dreadfully difficult time. So let's wait and see, and see what they do. I'll be the first to criticise them if they do nothing."

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville went further than Lineker in his reaction, declaring that Hancock had "a f*cking cheek" to call out footballers, considering the perceived shortcomings of the NHS on his watch.

Interestingly, while there was no response in March from players in the Premier League, the players and staff of Championship promotion hopefuls agreed to defer their wages in order to preserve the integrity of all jobs at the club.

What things have Premier League figures done to help?

While footballers and clubs are on the receiving end of flak for the delays when it comes to voluntary salary reductions to help their fellow non-playing colleagues, there have been some gestures of good will and charity.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was thanked by the Community of Madrid president Isabel Diaz Ayuso for making a reported donation of €300,000 towards the city's efforts. Across Manchester, City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been involved in the arrangement of a shopping service for nursing staff in Heinsburg in .

“In Manchester, I followed the news of the situation in Germany closely. I was struck with the pictures from the particularly badly affected district of Heinsberg," said Gundogan. "That is why I wanted to start a relief action exactly where the need is greatest."

The Germany international added: “We footballers, whether amateur or professional, must show this solidarity and together support those people who urgently need our help.”

Gundogan's coach at Man City, Pep Guardiola, also dipped into his pockets to help pay for €1m (£920,000/$1.1m) worth of medical supplies in Barcelona, while the two Manchester clubs came together to donate £100,000 to food banks in the city.

midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Manchester United's Daniel James were among a number of players in the Premier League to take part in Gareth Bale's #CombatCorona FIFA tournament, which aims to raise money for a number of charities during the crisis.

Another Chelsea star, Christian Pulisic, is among a number of U.S. national team players to make donations to Feeding America in an effort to help those who find themselves in a worsening financial situation as a result of the coronavirus.

The Stamford Bridge club have made their hotel available to NHS workers, something that has also been done at hotels owned by former Manchester United stars Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs.