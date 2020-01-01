Real Madrid

Which footballers and football clubs have TikTok? List of best player accounts

TikTok Footballers Christian Pulisic Alphonso Davies Sergio Ramos
The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Ramos and Christian Pulisic have added to their social media following on the video-sharing app

Move over Twitter, rest in peace Vine, there's a new king of the social media world.

In 2020, anybody who is anybody is on TikTok - the video-sharing app known for its collaborative videos, dance crazes and non-stop supply of memes.

Wherever a social media craze goes, footballers soon follow, and TikTok is no different.

    Plenty have shown their creative side, particularly during lockdown in recent months.

    Check out the list below for the best TikToks football has to offer - and make sure to follow Goal (@goalglobal) first of all!

    Which football players are on TikTok?

    • Alphonso Davies (@alphonsodavies) - Without doubt the king of 'Football TikTok', the Bayern Munich and Canada left-back doesn't hold back with his infectious sense of humour, turning out hit after hit and still finding time to emerge as one of the world's best young players.
    @alphonsodavies

    Can’t believe that worked ##fyp ##fypage

    ♬ original sound - alphonsodavies
    • Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9) - Davies' Bayern team-mate Lewandowski has already surpassed him for followers and likes, with his videos showing an unexpected playful side to one of Europe's deadliest strikers.
    • Daniel Sturridge (@danielsturridge) - Sturridge joined TikTok early on in lockdown during the 'bored in the house' trend, and hasn't looked back since, jumping on trends and trying out plenty of filters.
    • Vinicius Jr. (@viniciusjunior) - Real Madrid's starlet is one of the best examples of TikTok culture, amassing millions of views with short dance craze videos likely to leave anybody over 30 wondering just when they got so out of touch.
    @viniciusjunior

     

    ♬ Walk Challenge - melvyn_luxe
    • Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos) - Prepare for a version of the Real Madrid captain you never expected, and perhaps never wanted to see. 
    • Cesc Fabregas (@cescfabregas4) - Fabregas was a prolific TikTokker while football was suspended, with his Eddie Murphy-esque 'good morning my neighbours' video one of his more memorable efforts.
    • Joao Felix (@joaofelix79) - Another of the younger generation to get on board, Felix isn't the most regular uploader, but his videos do tend to be pretty creative.
    @joaofelix79

    ##woah ##fyp @tiagotiago518 We almost had it🔪🍐😂😂

    ♬ Woah - KRYPTO9095
    @christianmpulisic

    Quarantine vibes🕺

    ♬ DipAndLeanChallenge - bamthedancer
    @davidluiz_23

     

    ♬ Myself - Bazzi
    @hherrera16

    Perdón @shanm165 pero con esta de Román no fallo 🖐🏻🦊🤚🏻 ##golazo ##riquelme ##HH ##quedateencasa

    ♬ sonido original - hherrera16

    Which football clubs are on TikTok?

