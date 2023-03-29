Where to watch & stream the English Premier League live: Broadcasters, TV channels & networks

The English Premier League is the most popular division in world football attracting as many as 3.2 billion viewers across the globe.
Such popularity brings with it fierce competition from media companies. Over £4.8bn is currently spent on global broadcasting rights to the Premier League. Last year, for the first time ever, the number from overseas rights topped domestic rights for the first time ever.
Most broadcasting rights listed below run through until 2025.
Watch & live stream Premier League in the UK
The current Premier League TV deal sees 200 live games shown in the UK per season.
Games are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video.
|Broadcaster
|Live Games
|TV channel & stream
|Sky Sports
|128
|Watch here
|BT Sport
|52
|Watch here
|Amazon Prime Video
|20
|Watch here
Watch and live stream Premier League in the USA
There are a number of ways to watch and stream the English Premier League in the United States.
NBC holds exclusive television rights to the Premier League and is available to watch via a number of streaming services. Big match fixtures are shown on NBC's free-to-air station, while additional matches are shown on the USA Network.
The USA Network can be found through the cable providers listed below, as well as the streaming services listed in bold.
|Cable Providers
|Streaming services
|AT&T U-Verse
|Sling Blue
|Charter Spectrum
|Peacock
|Comcast Xfinity
|nbcsports.com
|Cox Communication
|Fubo
|DirecTV
|Hulu
|DISH Network
|DirecTV Stream
|Time Warner Cable HD
|YouTube TV
|Verizon FiOS
Watch and live stream Premier League in Europe
|Country
|TV channel & stream
|Albania
|DigitAlb
|Andorra
|DAZN
|Armenia
|SetantaSports
|Austria
|SkyDeutschland
|Belarus
|SetantaSports
|Belgium
|Telenet
|Croatia
|ArenaSport
|Cyprus
|Cytavision
|Czech Republic
|Canal+
|Denmark
|Viaplay
|Estonia
|Viaplay
|Finland
|Viaplay
|France
|Canal+
|Georgia
|SetantaSports
|Germany
|SkyDeutschland
|Greece
|NovaSports
|Hungary
|Spilers
|Iceland
|Siminn
|Ireland
|PremierSports
|Italy
|SkyItalia
|Israel
|Sport5
|Kosovo
|ArenaSport
|Latvia
|Viaplay
|Lithuania
|Viaplay
|Moldova
|SetantaSports
|Montenegro
|ArenaSport
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|North Macedonia
|ArenaSport
|Norway
|Viaplay
|Poland
|Viaplay
|Portugal
|ElevenSports
|Romania
|Digi
|Russia
|MatchTV
|Serbia
|ArenaSport
|Slovakia
|Canal+
|Slovenia
|ArenaSport
|Spain
|DAZN
|Sweden
|Viaplay
|Switzerland
|SkyDeutschland
|Turkey
|beIN Sports
|Ukraine
|SetantaSports
Watch and live stream Premier League in the Americas
|Country
|TV channel & stream
|Argentina
|Star+
|Bolivia
|Star+
|Brazil
|Star+
|Canada
|Fubo
|Caribbean
|Verticast
|Costa Rica
|Paramount+
|Colombia
|Paramount+
|Ecuador
|Star+
|El Salvador
|Paramount+
|Guatemala
|Star+
|Honduras
|Star+
|Mexico
|Star+
|Nicaragua
|Star+
|Panama
|Paramount+
|Uruguay
|Star+
|Venezuela
|Star+
Watch and live stream Premier League in MENA and Africa
|Country
|TV channel & stream
|Middle East and North Africa
|beIN Sports
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
Watch and live stream Premier League in Asia
|Country
|TV channel & stream
|Bangladesh
|StarSports
|Cambodia
|TrueVisions
|China
|iQIYI
|Hong Kong
|now TV
|India
|StarSports
|Indonesia
|Emtek
|Japan
|SPOTV
|Laos
|TrueVisions
|Macau
|iQIYI
|Malaysia
|Astro SuperSport
|Mongolia
|UniSports
|Myanmar
|Sky Net
|Pakistan
|PTV Sport
|Phillipines
|Setanta Sports
|Singapore
|StarHub
|South Korea
|SPOTV
|Taiwan
|ELTA
|Tajikistan
|Setanta Sports
|Thailand
|TrueVisions
|Vietnam
|K+