News Matches
World Cup

Where to watch World Cup 2022 matches live in UK: TV, online streaming & channels

Joel Griffiths
1:02 PM GMT 23/11/2022
World Cup 2022 TV camera Jack Grealish Declan Rice England
Find out where you can watch the rest of the 2022 World Cup action

With a unique change to the footballing calendar already gripping the nation, fans may be wondering what the easiest way to consume the 2022 Qatar World Cup is. If you reside in the UK, you have the chance to view every single upcoming fixture for free, both online and via freeview television.

Between BBC and ITV, you will be able to digest every single minute of the action. Due to streaming platforms, as was the case in 2018, viewers will be able to watch at a time and place of their convenience. Kick-off times for games will range from 10am to 7pm GMT throughout the day.

Here, GOAL provides you with all the information you need to start your World Cup festive football binge.

TV schedule for all 2022 World Cup group games

DateFixtureKick-off time (UK)Channel
Nov 20Qatar vs Ecuador4pmBBC
Nov 21England vs Iran1pmBBC
Nov 21Senegal vs Netherlands4pmITV
Nov 21USA vs Wales7pmITV
Nov 22Argentina vs Saudi Arabia10amITV
Nov 22Denmark vs Tunisia1pmITV
Nov 22Mexico v Poland4pmBBC
Nov 22France vs Australia7pmBBC
Nov 23Morocco vs Croatia10amITV
Nov 23Germany vs Japan1pmITV
Nov 23Spain vs Costa Rica4pmITV
Nov 23Belgium vs Canada7pmBBC
Nov 24Switzerland vs Cameroon10amITV
Nov 24Uruguay vs South Korea1pmBBC
Nov 24Portugal vs Ghana4pmITV
Nov 24Brazil vs Serbia7pmBBC
Nov 25Wales vs Iran10amBBC
Nov 25Qatar vs Senegal1pmBBC
Nov 25Netherlands vs Ecuador4pmITV
Nov 25England vs USA7pmITV
Nov 26Tunisia vs Australia10amBBC
Nov 26Poland vs Saudi Arabia1pmITV
Nov 26France vs Denmark4pmITV
Nov 26Argentina vs Mexico7pmITV
Nov 27Japan vs Costa Rica10amITV
Nov 27Belgium vs Morocco1pmBBC
Nov 27Croatia vs Canada4pmBBC
Nov 27Spain vs Germany7pmBBC
Nov 28Cameroon vs Serbia10amITV
Nov 28South Korea vs Ghana1pmBBC
Nov 28Brazil vs Switzerland4pmITV
Nov 28Portugal vs Uruguay7pmITV
Nov 29Ecuador vs Senegal3pmITV
Nov 29Netherlands vs Qatar3pmITV
Nov 29Iran vs USA7pmBBC
Nov 29Wales vs England7pmBBC
Nov 30Tunisia vs France3pmBBC
Nov 30Australia vs Denmark3pmBBC
Nov 30Poland vs Argentina7pmBBC
Nov 30Saudi Arabia vs Mexico7pmBBC
Dec 1Canada vs Morocco4pmBBC
Dec 1Croatia vs Belgium4pmBBC
Dec 1Japan vs Spain7pmITV
Dec 1Costa Rica vs Germany7pmITV
Dec 2Ghana vs Uruguay4pmBBC
Dec 2South Korea vs Portugal4pmBBC
Dec 2Serbia vs Switzerland7pmITV
Dec 2Cameroon vs Brazil7pmITV

World Cup on BBC: Channel & pundits

The BBC will air 33 live matches across the 28-day tournament in Qatar, including the final. As always, they will offer a whole host of presenters, commentators, and pundits.

Some of the notable on-screen members include Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Micah Richards, Alex Scott, Vincent Kompany, Laura Georges, Gilberto Silva and others.

In the gantry, the BBC call on some of their most trusted commentators. Just some of the voices behind the action will be Guy Mowbray, Jonathan Pearce, Robyn Cowen, Simon Davies and Vicki Sparks. Co-commentary will see the likes of Karen Bardsley, Dion Dublin, Maz Farookhi, Martin Keown and Clinton Morrison have their say.

ProviderChannel number

Freeview

101

Sky

101

Virgin Media

101

BT

1

BBC iPlayer

BBC coverage will also be available through their online streaming platform. Viewers will need to follow a few straightforward steps to access match action.

Fans will need to log in to their BBC iPlayer account (or register for one if needed) before they can start watching. A valid email address is needed to confirm registration, plus an acknowledgement of a TV license.

You can find a link to BBC iPlayer here.

World Cup on ITV: Channel & pundits

To supplement the 32 live matches that will be aired, ITV will be providing coverage and content across their social platforms. They too have an impressive broadcasting lineup.

The main presenters, Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods and Seema Jaswal have returned to viewers’ screens. From a punditry perspective, the likes of Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Joe Cole, Eniola Aluko, Nigel De Jong, Nadia Nadim and Hal Robson-Kanu, are all taking to the stage.

Commentary will come from Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion, Seb Hutchinson, Joe Speight and Tom Gayle supported by co-commentators Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, John Hartson and Andros Townsend.

ProviderChannel number

Freeview

3

Sky

103

Virgin Media

103

BT

103

ITVX (previously ITV Hub)

Newly launched (replacing ITV Hub) in time for the World Cup, viewers that prefer to stream the games online can catch all the drama here as well.

Similarly, fans will need to log in to or create a streaming account with additional questions over proof of age.

You can find a link to ITVX here.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Ghana) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Ghana) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Ghana)