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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoNetherlands
Johan Cruijff ArenA
team-logoGreece
Celine Abrahams
Assisted by

Where to watch the Netherlands v Greece: TV channel, online live stream, kick-off time and both teams’ recent form

Netherlands vs Greece
UEFA Nations League A
TV Guide & Streaming
Netherlands
Greece

An overview of where to watch the match between the Netherlands and Greece, along with the latest team news.

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crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5
Johan Cruijff ArenA

Netherlands v Greece: TV channel and live streams

Fans in the Netherlands can watch the match live on Ziggo Go and Canal+. Use the links below to activate a subscription and stream the match.

Ziggo Go

Ziggo Go

Watch here

Canal+

Canal+

Watch here

Team news & squads

Netherlands vs Greece lineups

4-2-3-1
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
Formation
Greece crest
Greece
GRE
4-4-2
B. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenM. van de VenM. van de VenD. DumfriesD. DumfriesJ. TimberJ. TimberJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeT. ReijndersT. ReijndersF. de JongF. de JongJ. VeermanJ. VeermanC. GakpoC. GakpoC. SummervilleC. SummervilleD. MalenD. MalenK. TzolakisK. TzolakisP. RetsosP. RetsosK. MavropanosK. MavropanosK. TsimikasK. TsimikasL. RotaL. RotaC. TzolisC. TzolisK. KaretsasK. KaretsasT. AndroutsosT. Androutsosteam-logoD. KourbelisF. IoannidisF. IoannidisV. PavlidisV. Pavlidis
Greece crest
Greece
GRE
4-2-3-1
Netherlands

Starting XI

Greece

Substitutes

Manager

  • X. Hernandez
  • I. Jovanovic

The Netherlands are without Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey. Both have been deemed unfit for the international break, and neither has been replaced in the squad, leaving Xavi with 23 players available. Further details of the expected line-up will follow closer to kick-off.

Greece have no confirmed injuries or suspensions at this stage. Coach Ivan Jovanovic is expected to have his strongest squad available. Details of the expected line-up will follow when available.

Netherlands

Injuries and Suspensions

Greece

Recent form

NED

NED - Form

MAR
L1-1
GER
D1-1
SER
W1-2
GRE
D2-2
SER
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
GRE

GRE - Form

ITA
L0-1
SER
W1-2
GER
W0-1
NED
D2-2
GER
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

The Netherlands have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches. Most recently, they beat Serbia 2-1 on 4 October. Before that came a 2-2 draw with Greece and a 1-2 win over Serbia in Belgrade. Their defeat in that run came against Morocco at the World Cup, when they went out on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Across the five matches, the Netherlands scored eight goals and conceded five.

Greece have also won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches. They drew 0-0 with Germany on 4 October, having previously drawn 2-2 with the Netherlands and won 0-1 away to Germany. Their only defeat came in a friendly against Italy (0-1) in June. Greece scored five goals and conceded three in that run.

Head-to-head

Head to Head

NetherlandsDrawGreece
3
1
1
UEFA Nations League A
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
2
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
2
FT
European Championship Qualification
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
3
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
2
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
4
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
FT
11Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The countries last met in the first leg of this Nations League campaign, a 2-2 draw in Athens on 1 October 2026. Across their five most recent meetings, the Netherlands have won twice, Greece once and the other two matches ended in draws. Earlier, in European Championship qualifying, the Netherlands won twice: 3-0 at home in September 2023 and 0-1 away in October 2023.

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
NetherlandsNetherlandsNED
422075+28
W
D
W
D
2
GreeceGreeceGRE
422053+28
D
D
W
W
3
GermanyGermanyGER
412132+15
D
W
L
D
4
SerbiaSerbiaSER
400438-50
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Group 2 of UEFA Nations League A, the Netherlands sit first, with Greece second.

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