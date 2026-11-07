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Eredivisie - Game Week 12 8 Nov 2026 - 06:15 Abe Lenstra Stadion

sc Heerenveen v Feyenoord: TV channel and live streams

Watch sc Heerenveen v Feyenoord live on Canal+ or ESPN (Watch ESPN / ESPN Extra). The links below take you directly to the relevant services.

Team news & squads

Robin Veldman has a full sc Heerenveen squad to choose from, with no reported injuries or suspensions. His expected line-up is: Klaverboer, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis, Braude, Trenskow, Linday, Meerveld, Courtens, Smans and Vente.

Seven Feyenoord players are out injured: Jordan Bos, Gijs Smal, Thomas Beelen, Tijme Wessels, Jakub Moder, Jivayno Zinhagel and Jerry St. Juste. Van Bronckhorst is expected to field the following XI: Ernst, Marmol, Read, Watanabe, Lopez, Zechiël, Steijn, Vanhoutte, Hadj Moussa, Ferri and Valente. No suspensions are listed.

Recent form

sc Heerenveen have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, losing just once. Most recently, they beat NEC 1-0 at home in the Eredivisie. Before that came wins over Excelsior Maassluis (0-2) in the KNVB Cup, ADO Den Haag (2-3 away) and Excelsior Rotterdam (4-0). Their only slip-up was a 2-0 home defeat to PSV. Across those five games, Heerenveen scored ten goals and conceded five.

Feyenoord have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five matches. Most recently, they lost 0-3 to Inter Milan in the Champions League. Before that, they drew with Fortuna Sittard (1-1) and PSV (1-1), lost to Real Betis (1-0) in Europe and beat Telstar in Heerenveen (3-4 away). Feyenoord scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-head meetings

On 11 January 2026, the sides drew 2-2 in Heerenveen in the Eredivisie. Before that, sc Heerenveen sprung a surprise by beating Feyenoord 2-3 in the KNVB Cup in December 2025, having lost 1-0 at De Kuip in September 2025. Of their last five meetings, Feyenoord have won two, Heerenveen have won two and one has ended in a draw.

Standings

Feyenoord are currently first in the Eredivisie, while sc Heerenveen are seventh.