Where to watch India's 2022 World Cup qualifiers: TV, live stream & fixtures

As India play their remaining 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, Goal tells you where to watch the matches in India...

The Indian national team is all set to travel to Qatar to play their remaining 2022 World Cup qualifying games against Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan respectively in the month of June.

Igor Stimac's side are scheduled to face hosts and group toppers Qatar on June 3 followed by playing against Bangladesh on June 7 and then they will lock horns against Afghanistan in their final qualifying game on June 15.

India started their journey in the qualifiers with a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman at home followed by a historic goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar in Doha. In their third and fourth matches, the Blue Tigers managed 1-1 draws against Bangladesh and Afghanistan respectively and then they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Oman away from home.

While India does not stand a chance of qualifying for the next round of the World Cup qualifiers but they still have a lot to play for in the remaining three fixtures. If India can finish at least in the third position then they will qualify for the third round of the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.

Here's how you can watch India's World Cup qualifying games.

Article continues below

Where to watch or stream FC Goa's ACL matches

The Star Sports Network have bought the rights to show India's World Cup qualifiers in Qatar.

Matches will also be available on the streaming platform Hotstar, allowing supporters to watch the game and catch the replay of matches.

Hi! Team India's matches from the 2022 World Cup Qualifier games will be LIVE on the Star Sports network. Kindly stay tuned for further updates. — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) May 18, 2021

India's ACL fixtures

Date Match TV Channel/stream* Venue June 3 India vs Qatar Star Sports 3 Doha June 7 Bangladesh vs India Star Sports 3 Doha June 15 India vs Afghanistan Star Sports 3 Doha

*All the matches can be watched online on Hotstar