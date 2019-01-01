Where to find cover for Kane? Tottenham have to sign another striker, says Berbatov

The former Spurs frontman believes Mauricio Pochettino will move for another goalscorer, with options vital if major silverware is to be secured

have to sign another striker this summer, says Dimitar Berbatov, with it imperative that the club return to the transfer market to find suitable cover for Harry Kane.

Spurs made no additions to their ranks prior to the 2018-19 campaign and also resisted the urge to dip into the January market for reinforcements.

That frugal approach to squad building is expected to change over the coming months, with the club now moved into a new stadium that demands a show of on-field ambition.

Another frontman is expected to figure prominently on Mauricio Pochettino’s wish list, with captain Kane having shouldered the burden of goalscoring expectation for too long.

The likes of Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura have offered useful support this season, but there is no like-for-like cover in north London outside of the ageing Fernando Llorente.

Berbatov believes money will be made available to address those issues, telling Betfair: “They have two major components in place now [stadium and training ground] and the third one - the trophy - is coming I'm sure.

“Mauricio Pochettino talked in the week about the club showing the same ambition to on-pitch matters as the club has done off the pitch and I believe they will back him up now.

“Tottenham have a very strong team but there hasn't been a new arrival for more than a year and that will change this summer.

“I think the club will go for a striker. Harry Kane is a wonderful player but he needs a rest every so often but also some competition for his place.

“Spurs will play a similar level of games next season and it's just not possible to play in them all. You need competition to drive you forward and show your best qualities.

“Making the is going to be key of course and I was pleased to hear Pochettino's quotes about making the top four after the win.

Article continues below

“The manager is the one in charge and he must ooze confidence to inspire the troops. Even if sometimes you are doubtful you keep that inside.”

Pochettino has boldly claimed that Tottenham will finish inside the Premier League’s top four this season after ending a recent wobble with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at their new home.

They sit third in the table with six games remaining and are also still in contention for the Champions League crown, with a two-legged quarter-final clash with fast approaching.