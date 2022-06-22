When will La Liga 2022-23 season start & finish? Teams, fixture release dates & all you need to know
Spanish champions Real Madrid and a reinvigorated Barcelona are among the teams involved in what promises to be an exciting La Liga 2022-23 football season.
With the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar set to commence in November 21, 2022, football leagues worldwide have had to alter their schedule. However, the start date for La Liga isn't too different from the previous season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything that you need to know about the new season of Spain's top-tier football.
When will La Liga 2022-23 season start?
Despite the mid-season break to accommodate the 2022 World Cup, the 2022-23 season of La Liga is scheduled to start on August 12.
The start date for the upcoming season is only one day earlier than when the 2021-22 campaign got underway.
The players who competed in the top tier league wrapped up the 2021-22 season in May 22, 2021. Their two-and-a-half month break will include pre-season training and friendlies.
La Liga action will be paused on the weekend of November 12-13 for the World Cup to take place. After the players' World Cup duties are fulfilled, the season will resume on December 29, 2022.
When will the La Liga 2022-23 season finish?
The 2022 World Cup finals are due to run from November 21 to December 18.
The La Liga 2021-22 season resumes 11 days after the World Cup final, on December 29.
The season will then be played to a finish until the final matchday which falls on June 4, 2023. All 10 matches on the final day of the season will, as always, be played simultaneously.
The end date for the upcoming season falls in June, compared to the previous season which ended two weeks earlier on May 22.
Which teams are involved in La Liga 2022-23?
Once again, 20 teams will compete in the 2022-23 La Liga season, with three promoted sides replacing those which suffered relegation.
Almeria and Real Valladolid are the new entrants following their top-two finish in the second division and they will be joined by Girona who won the promotion play-offs.
Club
Stadium
Almeria
Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos
Athletic Club
San Mames
Atletico Madrid
Estadio Metropolitano
Barcelona
Camp Nou
Cadiz
Nuevo Mirandilla
Celta Vigo
Balaidos
Elche
Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero
Espanyol
RCDE Stadium
Getafe
Coliseum Alfonso Perez
Girona
Estadi Montilivi
Mallorca
Viit Mallorca Estadi
Osasuna
El Sadar
Rayo Vallecano
Vallecas
Real Betis
Benito Villamarin
Real Madrid
Santiago Bernabeu
Real Sociedad
Reale Arena
Sevilla
Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan
Valencia
Mestalla
Real Valladolid
Jose Zorilla
Villarreal
Le Ceramica
When will the 2022-23 La Liga fixtures be released?
The fixtures for the new La Liga season will be released on Thursday, June 23 with the official announcement expected at 4pm BST / 11am ET.
A total of 380 fixtures spread across 38 matchdays will be confirmed, subject to changes due to television scheduling.