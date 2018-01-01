When was the last time an English team won the Champions League?

Real Madrid have a chance to win a fourth successive European trophy this seas, but who was the last English team victorious in the competition?

With the last 16 draw for this season's Champions League having been finalised, fans have exciting matches to look forward to – such as Manchester United facing off with Paris Saint-Germain and last year's finalists Liverpool taking on Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid and Barcelona's dominance in Europe has been well-known, but who was the last Premier League team to have won the Champions League? Goal takes a look.

Who last won the Champions League?

Real Madrid won the Champions League earlier this May after beating Liverpool 3-1 in the final. Editors' Picks Aston Villa's Adomah to make injury return against Leeds United

Akowuah assures Hearts of Oak fans of improved performance under Grant

Klopp: I cannot keep every Liverpool player happy

Messi and Suarez the world's best strike partnership, says Pique

In doing so, Zinedine Zidane's side earned their third successive European title – the first team in history to do so – after also winning the tournament in 2017 and 2018.

In fact, the Spanish giants have dominated the competition over the last decade, and have been winners of the tournament four times within the last five years.

Which team has won the most Champions League titles?

Real Madrid have won the Champions League and the previous European Cup the most number of times, with 13 victories overall.

Prior to their 2013-14 victory over crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid, they were winners of the Champions League three times in 1998, 2000 and 2002.

Following Los Blancos, Italian side AC Milan have won the Champions League seven times, last winning the tournament in 2007 after beating Liverpool in the final.

The victory was revenge for when the two sides met in 2005 and the Italians famously squandered a 3-0 lead at half-time as the Merseysiders – underdogs to begin with – fought back after the break to level the scoreline to 3-3 before ultimately claiming the win through penalty shootout.

The trio of Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Liverpool have all won the competition five times apiece, with the German side being the last non-La Liga side to lift the Champions League trophy in 2013 when they emerged as winners against Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona last lifted the trophy in 2015, when they beat Juventus in the final to deny icon Gianluigi Buffon in one of his last chances to taste European glory with his long-term club.

Which English teams have won the Champions League?

Only five sides from England have won the top European honour – though two teams had won the title only when it was known as the European Cup and not the Champions League prior to the 1992-93 season.

Chelsea are the last Premier League team to have won the Champions League when they were victorious in 2012 over Bayern Munich in the final.

The 2012 success was their first Champions League title. The Blues topped a group that consisted of Bayer Leverkusen, Valencia and Genk to earn a Round of 16 tie against Napoli, before defeating Benfica 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

The West London side were underdogs throughout the competition and especially so when they were matched with Barcelona in the semi-finals, and famously won 1-0 at home and maintained a 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou to progress on aggregate.

In the final, Thomas Muller thought he had clinched an 83rd-minute victory for Munich on home turf before Didier Drogba levelled just five minutes later – and it took a penalty shootout for the Blues to claim victory at the Allianz Arena.

Manchester United have won the Champions League three times, and were last winners in in 2008 when they defeated Premier League rivals Chelsea in the final in Moscow.

The Red Devils did manage to reach the final of the competition twice in recent seasons –the following year in 2009 and then once again in 2011 – but were ultimately bested by Barcelona on both occasions. Prior to 2008, they won the honour in 1968 and 1999.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest both won the European Cup (the latter side having won the honour twice), before its rebrand as the Champions League.

Liverpool were last winners of the trophy in 2005 during the aforementioned famed 'Miracle' of Istanbul.

Which English team has won the most Champions League titles?

As five-time winners of the Champions League, Liverpool are the most successful English side in the Champions League.

Following their fifth trophy in 2005, the Anfield club were allowed to keep their trophy permanently, following wins in a particularly illustrious period of the club's history in 1977, 1978, 1981 and 1984.

Manchester United are on three trophies but Liverpool retain the honour of being the most decorated English side in European football following their epic 2005 victory in Turkey.

Much like Chelsea did in 2012, Liverpool started the Champions League campaign in 2004-05 as underdogs – finishing second in a group with Monaco, Olympiakos and Deportivo La Coruna.

Article continues below

Liverpool's ultimately victorious Champions League campaign was memorable for many things, particularly for it being the first season of Rafael Benitez managing the side as well as some iconic individual player moments – Gerrard fulfilling his role as captain and netting against Olympiakos in the group stage to keep Liverpool in the competition, as well as semi-final heroics against Jose Mourinho's Chelsea side.

In the final against Milan in 2005, Liverpool found themselves 3-0 down at the break but, in the second half, managed to level the scoreline in just six minutes, starting with a Gerrard opener, followed by a Vladimir Smicer strike and an equalising 3-3 penalty taken by Xabi Alonso – culminating in a penalty shootout.

Since then, the epic final has since been remembered as simply 'Istanbul' and remains to be one of the most thrilling and iconic Champions League finals – and fixtures – in football history.