When is the next Manchester United vs Liverpool match? Dates for northwest derby fixtures
Manchester United vs Liverpool is one of the most exciting derbies in English football and the world, pitting together the country's two most successful clubs against one another.
The game is usually a heated affair, and previous iterations have been fiery and passionate – understandably so, as the rivalry goes back decades, throughout the reigns of Sir Alex Ferguson and involving legendary local heroes such as Steven Gerrard and Gary Neville.
Goal has what you need to know about when the next Man Utd vs Liverpool derby is, as well as recent results and more.
Editors' Picks
- GOAL Kenya Editor Dennis Mabuka reveals his men’s GOAL50 top 10
- How Sassuolo are challenging Juventus & Milan for Women's Champions League football
- GOAL Nigeria’s Shina Oludare reveals his men’s GOAL50 top 10
- 'They want to copy us' - Mexico & USMNT rivalry gains steam as war of words erupts over World Cup qualifying
When is the next Manchester United vs Liverpool match?
The next Manchester United vs Liverpool game is scheduled to take place on Saturday March 19, 2022 at 4pm GMT (11am ET). The game will be played at Anfield.
Manchester United vs Liverpool recent results
The most recent Manchester United vs Liverpool game ended in a 5-0 victory to Liverpool at Old Trafford. Jurgen Klopp's side humiliated the Red Devils on home turf, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick within the first half. Paul Pogba was handed a red straight card after an ugly challenge on Naby Keita, and Cristiano Ronaldo had a second-half goal disallowed to due to it being offside.
View the most recent Man Utd vs Liverpool results below.
|Score
|Competition
|Date
|Manchester 0-5 Liverpool
|Premier League
|October 24, 2021
|Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool
|Premier League
|May 13, 2021
|Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool
|FA Cup
|January 24, 2021
|Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United
|Premier League
|January 17, 2021
|Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United
|Premier League
|January 19, 2020
|Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool
|Premier League
|October 20, 2020
|Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool
|Premier League
|February 24, 2019
|Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United
|Premier League
|December 16, 2018
|Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
|Premier League
|March 10, 2018
Which club has won the most trophies?
Both teams are the two most successful sides in England, and each boast glittering trophy cabinets. Manchester United overtook the Liverpool as England's reigning club in the '90s and 2000s, winning 23 league titles and 23 domestic cups – but Liverpool still boast six European Cup/Champions League trophies to United's three. Moreover, Liverpool won their first ever Premier League title (and 19th league) in 2019, while Man Utd have not won the top-flight since 2013.
You can view each club's honours below.
|Team
|League titles
|FA Cup
|League Cup titles
|European Cup/Champions League
|UEFA Cup/Europa League
|UEFA Super Cup
|FIFA Club World Cup
|Liverpool
|19
|7
|8
|6
|3
|4
|1
|Manchester United
|20
|12
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1