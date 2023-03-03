When is the next Liverpool vs Manchester United match? Dates for northwest derby fixtures

Premier LeagueManchester UnitedLiverpool

Here's what you need to know about when the next northwest derby will take place

Liverpool vs Manchester United is one of the most exciting derbies in English football and the world, pitting together the country's two most successful clubs against one another.

The game is usually a heated affair, and previous iterations have been fiery and passionate – understandably so, as the rivalry goes back decades, throughout the reigns of Sir Alex Ferguson, and involving legendary local heroes such as Steven Gerrard and Gary Neville.

GOAL has what you need to know about when the next Liverpool vs Man United a.k.a. Northwest derby is, as well as recent results and more.

When is the next Liverpool vs Manchester United match?

Date

Match

Competition

Mar 5, 2023

Liverpool vs Man United

Premier League

The next competitive game between Liverpool and Manchester United is a Premier League game at Anfield on March 5, 2023.

Manchester United vs Liverpool recent results

Liverpool dominated Manchester United in the Northwest derby meetings in the Premier League last season, with an aggregate score of 9-0.

However, besides the 4-0 win over the Reds in a pre-season friendly, United defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford in the return Premier League bout this season.

View the most recent Man Utd vs Liverpool results below.

Date

Result

Competition

Aug 23, 2022

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool

Premier League

Jul 22, 2022

Man Utd 4-0 Liverpool

Club friendly

Apr 19, 2022

Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd

Premier League

Oct 24, 2021

Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool

Premier League

May 13, 2021

Man Utd 2-4 Liverpool

Premier League

Jan 24, 2021

Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool

FA Cup

Jan 17, 2021

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

Premier League

Which club has won the most trophies?

The pair are the two most successful sides in England, and each boast glittering trophy cabinets. Manchester United overtook the Liverpool as England's most successful club in the '90s and 2000s, winning 23 league titles and 23 domestic cups – but Liverpool still boast six European Cup/Champions League trophies to United's three.

Moreover, Liverpool won their first ever Premier League title (and 19th league) in 2020, while Man Utd have recently broke their six-year trophy drought with the sixth League Cup win.

You can view each club's honours below.

Competition

Man Utd

Liverpool

Premier League

20

19

Second division

2

4

FA Cup

12

8

League Cup

6

9

Community Shield

21

16

Champions League

3

6

Europa League

1

3

Cup Winners' Cup

1

0

UEFA Super Cup

1

4

Intercontinental Cup

1

0

Club World Cup

1

1

Total

73

70

