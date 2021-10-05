When is the game between Tanzania and Benin and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Taifa Stars' World Cup qualifying home match against the Squirrels

Tanzania will host Benin in their third match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, October 7.

The Taifa Stars, led by Danish coach Kim Poulsen, made a bright start on the road to Qatar after drawing 1-1 against the Democratic Republic of Congo in their Group J opener in Kinshasa before returning home to defeat Madagascar 3-2 on matchday two last month.

Poulsen has maintained the same squad that did duty in the first two matches and Tanzania will hope to use their home advantage to the maximum against the Squirrels, whom they will face again in Cotonou three days later.

Some of the players who have highlighted Tanzania squad include striker Mbwana Samatta, who turns out for Belgian First Division side Antwerp, on loan from Fenerbahce, and Simon Msuva, who turns out for Moroccan giants for Wydad AC.

Other players who have been included in the squad are goalkeeper Aishi Manula, Shomari Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Erasto Nyoni, Kennedy Juma, Mohammed Hussein, Mzamiru Yassin, and John Bocco, all from Tanzania's champions Simba SC.

Players from Yanga SC in the squad are defender Bakari Mwamnyeto, Feisal Salum, Ramadhan Kabwili, and Dickson Job while from Azam FC, Poulsen picked Iddy Seleman, Wilbol Maseke, Lusajo Mwaikenda, and Edward Manyama.

The two nations have met twice in history and both matches were international friendlies, Tanzania winning the first meeting 4-1 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in 2014 and the second battle ending in a 1-1 draw at Stade de l’Amitie in Cotonou, Benin in 2017.

Just like Tanzania, Benin started their campaign on a positive note, beating Madagascar 1-0 in their opening fixture away at Venue Stade Municipal de Mahamasina in Antananarivo before securing a 1-1 draw against DR Congo at home.

Tanzania are topping the group with four points from two matches, the same number Benin, but the East African nation have a better goal aggregate.

Meanwhile, DR Congo, who will host Madagascar, also on Thursday at Pentecost Martyrs Stadium, are third on two points.

Article continues below

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 16:00 (East African Time) on Thursday, October 7.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time (EAT) Time (Tanzania) Match Channel 07/10/21 16:00 16:00 Tanzania vs Benin Azam TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Tanzania

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.