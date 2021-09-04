When is the game between Rwanda and Kenya and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the World Cup qualifying fixture between Amavubi and Harambee Stars

Kenya will play their second qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup when they confront Rwanda at Nyamirambo Stadium on Sunday.

While Harambee Stars managed a 0-0 draw against Uganda in their opener at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on Thursday, Amavubi suffered defeat in their first game after going down 1-0 against Mali at Adrar Stadium.

Kenya under coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee will strive to get a positive result and the 53-yeat-old tactician is confident of returning home with maximum points.

“I cannot say it is a bad outing, the journey has just started, and for us, we started with a point which is a plus,” Mulee told Goal after the game against the Cranes.

“We now have to focus on our next assignment against Rwanda where we will be targeting all the three points.”

During the game against Uganda, Mulee handed youngster Richard Odada his debut in the defence and he was impressed by the players’ contribution meaning he could keep his position against Rwanda.

The 20-year-old Red Star Belgrade player was outstanding in the fixture managing to keep Uganda strikers at bay.

“Again, we have had different players coming in, and new players who were making their debuts. I was impressed with Odada, meaning he has solved our problem in the midfield department,” Mulee said.

“He is just 20 and has a lot to offer.”

Rwanda coach Vincent Mashami will bank on the striking duo of Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge to get their first win in the qualifiers.

In the last four matches between the two sides, Kenya have a better record as they have managed three wins with the other game ending in a draw.

The last time the two nations faced off was in 2017 during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup held in Kenya where Harambee Stars secured a 2-0 win at Bukhungu Stadium.

In 2013, Kenya and Rwanda also met in the Cecafa competition at Mombasa Municipal Stadium with Harambee Stars emerging 1-0 winners, while the other win was in a friendly staged at Nyayo Stadium in 2017 when Kenya won 2-0.

According to Rwanda Football Federation, the game on Saturday will be played behind closed doors after the Confederation of African Football declined their request to allow fans to attend.

Article continues below

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 16:00 (East African Time) on Sunday, September 5.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 05/09/21 16:00 EAT 4:00 PM Rwanda vs Kenya KBC 1

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Nyamirambo Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.