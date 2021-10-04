When is the game between Nigeria and Central African Republic and how can I watch?
Nigeria’s qualification bid for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar continues with a game against the Central African Republic.
After two rounds of matches, Gernot Rohr’s squad lead Group C thanks to victories over Liberia and Cape Verde in September.
Victory for the three-time African champions will brighten their chances of qualifying for the play-off round – and after that Africa’s five representatives would progress.
Coach Raoul Savoy’s Wild Beasts are winless and their aspirations in Lagos would be to shock the highly-rated West Africans.
Their last outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Liberia, with Kpah Sherman’s 86th-minute effort separating both countries at the Japoma Stadium, Douala.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 16:00 (West African Time) on Thursday, October 7.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (Nigeria)
|Match
|Channel
|07/10/21
|16:00 GMT
|17:00
|Nigeria vs Central African Republic
|NFF TV
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.