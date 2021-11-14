When is the game between Nigeria and Cape Verde and how can I watch?

Shina Oludare - @sportingshina
Nov 14, 2021 18:35+00:00
Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier against the Blue Sharks

A ticket to the third round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers is at stake when Nigeria try Cape Verde for size.

Gernot Rohr’s men brightened their chances of winning a ticket to the next round following a 2-0 victory over Liberia in Tangier.

For the Blue Sharks, they secured a 2-1 comeback victory over the Central African Republic to keep their chances toward reaching Qatar 2022 alive.

Although Bubista’s men know that a tough game awaits them in the West African country, nonetheless, they would be hoping to shock the three-time African champions to win Group C’s lone ticket.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

Croatia vs. Nigeria - Nigeria fans

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 17:00 (West African Time) on Tuesday, November 16.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Cape Verde celebrates South Africa

Date TimeTime (Nigeria)Match Channel
16/11/2116:00 GMT17:00Nigeria vs LiberiaNFF TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos

Gursel Aksel Stadium

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.