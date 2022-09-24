When is the game between Algeria and Nigeria and how can I watch?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Super Eagles' international friendly against the North Africans

Nigeria are missing from the 20212 Fifa World Cup Qatar, but they will square up against Algeria in an international friendly.

The outing serves two purposes for the West Africans: to help coach Jose Peseiro in his rebuilding process and to prepare the Super Eagles for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Desert Foxes have similar objectives – and in addition, they hope to continue their dominance over the Nigerians.

Djamel Belmadi’s men have won their last two matches against the three-time African champions, with their last triumph a 1-0 victory in a prestige international friendly played on October 9, 2020, at Jacques Lemans Arena.

Riyad Mahrez and co. go into this African classic having recorded a 1-0 win over Guinea on Friday – with Islam Slimani’s late effort separating the sides.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Algeria and Nigeria is scheduled for 20:00 (West African Time) on Tuesday, September 27.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 27/9/22 19:00 GMT 8pm Algeria vs Nigeria Super Sports, AIT

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Stade Olympique d'Oran



HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

