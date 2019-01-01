When is the Europa League knockouts draw? Man Utd, Arsenal & last 32 opponents

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League draw for the round of 32 stage, from when it takes place to how to watch it and more

The knockout phase of the has been confirmed, with and set to take part from the Premier League and the likes of and dropping down from the .

As the draw date for the round of 32 approaches, Goal has everything you need to know about which teams will be involved, when it takes place, how it works and more.

When is the Europa League knockouts draw?

The draw for the Europa League last 32 stage will take place on December 16, and the draw for the last 16 will happen on February 28, 2020.

The draw takes place in Nyon, at UEFA headquarters. Proceedings will begin at 12pm GMT (7am ET), an hour after the UCL last-16 draw.

Europa League knockouts draw seeding & how it works

Group Winners (seeded in round of 32 draw) Runners-up (unseeded in round of 32 draw) A APOEL B Copenhagen C D LASK CP E CFR Cluj F Arsenal G H I Gent J K Braga L Man Utd AZ

Champions League group stage third-placed teams

Seed Group Team W D L GD Pts 1 H Ajax 2 1 2 +6 10 2 E 2 1 3 +3 7 3 F Inter 2 1 3 +1 7 4 G 2 1 3 -1 7 5 D 2 0 4 -4 6 6 C 1 3 2 -5 6 7 B Olympiacos 1 1 4 -6 4 8 A 1 3 3 -8 3

Unlike the knockout phase of the Champions League, which features 16 teams, the UEL knockout round involves 32 teams.

Group winners and runners-up will make up 24 of the teams, with the remaining eight consisting of the eight teams that dropped down from the UCL to UEL.

During the UEL round of 32 draw, the 12 group winners and four better-performing third-placed UCL finishers are seeded. The 12 group runners-up and the four remaining third-placed sides are unseeded.

Seeded teams are drawn against unseeded teams, and seeded teams will host the second leg.

Teams from the same group of association are not allowed to be drawn against one another for the round of 32, but they can meet later on in the competition.

How to watch the Europa League knockouts draw

UEFA will stream the draw live on their official website, and it will also be available to watch on TV.

Goal will be bringing you all the latest developments from the draw as well, so be sure to check in here.

When do the Europa League knockout stages start?

The first leg of the round of 32 phase will be played February 20, and the second leg will be played February 27.

When & where will the Europa League final take place?

The final will be played on May 27, 2020 at the Stadion Energa Gdansk in .

It previously hosted the finals of UEFA Euro 2012, staging four matches during the tournament.

For the UEL final, the stadium will be named the Gdansk Stadium due to UEFA sponsorship reasons.