When is the Europa League group stage draw? How to watch, live stream & time

The competition's group stages is edging closer, and Goal round up key dates, information and the important details you need to know ahead of the draw

European heavyweights such as and will battle it out in the , while , and are still in the qualification stages.

Last season's winners are not participating in the competition as they secured a berth with their third-placed finish in the Premier League.

2018-19 runners-up Arsenal feature in the competition for the third consecutive year after losing 4-1 to the Blues in the final in Baku.

, and are among the other giants competing in Europe's secondary competition.

As the teams get ready to find out which group they will be in, Goal brings you everything you need to know about the draw.

When is the Europa League group stage draw?

The draw for the 2019-20 Europa League group stage will take place on Friday August 30, 2019 .

Draw proceedings are scheduled to begin at 1pm BST (8am ET).

It will be held in at the Grimaldi Forum, which has become a traditional venue for UEFA draws and events in recent years.

How to watch the Europa League group stage draw

The Europa League group stage draw can be watched live on UEFA's website, which can be accessed worldwide by clicking here .

In the UK it can also be followed on BT Sport, who will also be streaming it live on the BT Sport app.

Which teams are in the Europa League group stage draw?

The Europa League group stage draw will involve 48 teams, who will be divided into 12 groups of four.

The group winners and runners-up advance to the round of 32, where they are joined by the eight third-placed teams of the Champions League group stage.

Teams are seeded in four pots based on their UEFA coefficient.

UCL play-off Sevilla Wolfsberger UCL play-off Arsenal Lugano Porto Manchester United UCL play-off CP UCL play-off Roma Oleksandriya UCL play-off Standard Liege UCL play-off

The likes of Arsenal, Roma, Porto, Sevilla, Manchester United, Dynamo Kiev, Besiktas, Basel, Sporting CP and CSKA Moscow are all in Pot 1.

Wolfsburg and Lazio will be placed in Pot 1 or 2, while Borussia Monchengladbach are in Pot 2.

Saint-Etienne and Getafe are to be put in Pot 2 or 3, while Standard Liege will be placed in Pot 1, 2 or 3.

With many qualifying games left to be decided, pots 2, 3 and 4 are still very much to be confirmed.

How does the draw work?

Teams are drawn from each pot and placed into groups A to L.

Teams from the same nation in different pots cannot be drawn into the same group.

Pots 2, 3 and 4 are decided by the clubs’ UEFA coefficient, which ranks their European performance over the last five years.

When do the Europa League group stage games start?

The 2019-20 Europa League group stage kicks off on September 19, 2019.

Group stage games will continue for a total of six matchdays, with teams playing each other home and away.

The date for matchday six - the final round of group stage matches - is December 12.