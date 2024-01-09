When is the Asian Cup 2023 opening ceremony, who is performing & where to watch?

GOAL reveals where you can watch the opening ceremony of the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 is just around the corner as Asia's heavyweights prepare to lock horns with each other in a scintillating battle in the Middle East.

With Qatar scheduled to host the tournament after it successfully hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup, fans could be up for a treat once again watching their nations compete for the ultimate prize.

The opening ceremony of any competition serves as a sense of excitement for every person around the globe as it marks the opening of an intriguing event. With the AFC Asian Cup 2023 scheduled to kick off on January 12, 2024, GOAL brings out all the information you need for the opening ceremony of the staggering event in Qatar.

When is the Asian Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

Date: January 12, 2024 Time: 6:30 am ET / 3:30 am PT / 11:30 am GMT Where: Lusail Stadium, Qatar

The Asian Cup 2023 opening ceremony will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar at 6:30 am ET / 3:30 am PT in the US and 11:30 am GMT in the UK. The ceremony will take place ahead of the opening clash between hosts Qatar and Lebanon.

The first match will kick-off at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT in the US and 4:00 pm in the UK before which the illustrious opening ceremony will be held.

Where is the Asian Cup 2023 opening ceremony taking place?

The opening ceremony will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar which is considered one of the most iconic stadiums in the Middle East. The stadium had the privilege of hosting the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France. The 80,000-seating venue will now host the opening ceremony and the first and last match of the Asian Cup 2023.

What will happen at the Asian Cup 2023 opening ceremony?

The Asian Football Confederation previously revealed the theme of the opening ceremony which is 'The Lost Chapter of Kelileh & Demneh'. In an age-old fable, the protagonists of Kelileh and Demneh are animals considered heroes and they are visible in the official video announcement as well.

The official song of the tournament is sung by the iconic duo of Humood AlKhuder and Fahad Al Hajjaji and is titled 'Hadaf'. It will be sung in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Lusail Stadium during the grand opening of the competition.

Where can I watch the Asian Cup 2023 opening ceremony?

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 opening ceremony will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US and on FITE TV in the UK. The opening ceremony will be followed by the first match of the tournament when Qatar crosses swords with Lebanon in Group A.