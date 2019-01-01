When is the Afcon 2019 match between Nigeria and Cameroon and how can I watch?
A place in the quarter-final is up for grabs when Nigeria battle Cameroon in the Round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup Nations (Afcon).
After a disappointing loss to Madagascar in their last group game, the Super Eagles will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways against the Indomitable Lions who are yet to concede a goal in Egypt.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The match has been scheduled for 17:00 (West African Time) on Saturday, July 6.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Local Time
|Time (Nigeria)
|Match
|Channel
|06/07/19
|18:00
|17:00
|Nigeria v Cameroon
|SuperSport 7
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria.
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.