When is Europa League 2020-21 group stage draw & which teams are involved?

Here's what you need to know as the Europa League group stage draw edges closer, with Arsenal and Roma in contention for the prize

lifted the a record sixth time when they defeated in the 2019-20 final.

The Spanish side will not be able to defend their title unless they finish third in the group stage, therefore dropping down to the Europa League.

will all be vying to earn the crown of Europa League champion.

As the play-off phase approaches, Goal has everything you need to know about this season's Europa League group stage draw, including when and where it will take place, which teams will be participating, their seeding pots and more.

When is the Europa League 20-21 group stage draw?

The Europa League 2020-21 group stage draw will take place on Friday October 2, 2020.

It will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, after being moved from the original venue of Athens, Greece due to safety measures taken regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Draw proceedings will commence at 12pm BST (7am ET).

Which teams are involved in the Europa League 20-21 group stage?

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Arsenal Antwerp*** TBC Roma Braga Sivasspor*** TBC Napoli Sparta Prague Wolfsberger** TBC * TBC ** TBC ** TBC ** TBC Zorya Luhansk** TBC ** TBC Nice** TBC TBC TBC

KEY:

*Could end up in Pot 2 or Pot 3.

**Could end up in Pot 3 or Pot 4.

***Could end up in Pot 3 or 4.

The Europa League draw stage will be comprised of 48 teams in total.

Eighteen teams enter in the group stage stage, the 21 winners of the play-off round (eight from Champions Path, thirteen from League Path), the six losers of the 2020–21 Champions League play-off round (four from Champions Path, two from League Path), and the three League Path losers of the 2020–21 Champions League third qualifying round.

The likes of Arsenal, Roma and Napoli have been placed into Pot 1, with Leicester city ending up in either Pot 2 or 3, as with Feyenoord and Real Sociedad.

You can view the confirmed teams that will be part of the group draw in the table above.

When does the Europa League 20-21 group stage start?

The Europa League 2020-21 group stage will begin on Thursday, October 22.

There will be a total of six gameweeks in the group stage, with the final day of group stage matches taking place on Saturday, December 12.

How can I watch the Europa League group stage draw?

UEFA's official website will broadcast the draw ceremony live, as with the Champions League group stage draw the day before.