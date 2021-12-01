When is Caf Confederation Cup clash between Gor Mahia vs AS Otoho d’Oyo and how can I watch?

Gor Mahia will face AS Otoho d’Oyo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their Caf Confederation Cup return leg play-off meeting at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, December 5.

The former FKF Premier League champions will be keen to overturn a 1-0 defeat suffered in the first leg at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat in Brazzaville last Sunday.

After a 0-0 draw in the first half, the Congolese outfit scored through Roland Okouri in the 63rd minute to snatch the win and they will arrive in Nairobi carrying the slim advantage with a group stage berth at stake.

However, Gor Mahia will face a tall order to overturn the deficit as they will miss the services of two key players – striker Jules Ulimwengu and defender John Ochieng – who remained in Congo to quarantine after allegedly testing positive for Covid-19.

Gor Mahia only registered 16 players for the competition and it means the absence of the two will affect coach Mark Harrison’s plans as he will have 14 players to pick his side from.

K’Ogalo have now turned to their fans to rally behind the team with assistant coach Sammy Omollo remaining optimistic they will get a win and advance to the group stage if they step up their support on Sunday.

“This is a match I am very positive we will win with the support of our fans,” Omollo told GOAL on Tuesday.

“I am optimistic the fans will be allowed into the stadium to cheer the team, and it is the only thing we want. Players will do their part on the pitch, and the fans should also do theirs.

“It is all we want to get the goals we need to get in the next phase of the competition.”

K’Ogalo advanced to the play-off stage after eliminating Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan 3-1 on aggregate while Otoho dropped to the second-tier competition after losing 4-2 on aggregate against Petro de Luanda of Angola in the Champions League playoffs.

The Caf Confederation Cup fixture has been scheduled for 16:00 (East African Time) on Sunday, December 5.

Ramogi TV

Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi

