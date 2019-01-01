When does the Singapore national team play? The Lions' fixtures and results

Goal takes a look at when the next national team matches take place and what time you should tune in...

Having ended 2019 on a high by beating Yemen 2-1 to keep their chances of reaching the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 alive, Singapore will be looking to build on that in the first half of 2020.

National team coach Tatsuta Yoshida knows The Lions face a tough task to qualify for either tournament, though, and he will need his team to be on top of their game if they are to have a realistic chance of success.

There were encouraging results against the likes of Palestine and Yemen in 2019, but the games versus Uzbekistan and showed there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Much will depend on the form of star players Hariss Harun and Ikhsan Fandi, with the latter netting an impressive three goals in six appearances last calendar year.

As of yet, Singapore have three fixtures confirmed for 2020, but additional games will be added as the year goes on.

There are further official Fifa international breaks in September, October and November, while the AFF 2020 is due to take place toward the end of 2020.

Singapore national team fixtures in 2020

Date / Time Match Competition March 26 / 20:00 Palestine v Singapore World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers March 31 / 19:45 Singapore v Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers June 4 / 20:00 Uzbekistan v Singapore World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Singapore national team results in 2019

Date Match Competition March 20 Malaysia 0-1 Singapore AIRMARINE Cup March 23 Oman (5-4 on pens) 1-1 Singapore AIRMARINE Cup June 8 Singapore 4-3 Solomon Islands International Friendly June 11 Singapore 1-2 Myanmar International Friendly September 5 Singapore 2-2 Yemen World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers September 10 Singapore 2-1 Palestine World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers October 6 Jordan 0-0 Singapore International Friendly October 11 Saudi Arabia 3-0 Singapore World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers October 15 Singapore 1-3 Uzbekistan World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers November 15 2-0 Singapore International Friendly November 19 Yemen 1-2 Singapore World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification Group D

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Uzbekistan 5 3 0 2 +6 9 2 Saudi Arabia 4 2 2 0 +4 8 3 Singapore 5 2 1 2 -3 7 4 Yemen 5 1 2 2 -5 5 5 Palestine 5 1 1 3 -2 4

Singapore squad