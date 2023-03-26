When will Christian Eriksen be back for Man Utd? Danish midfielder delivers update on recovery from injury

Christian Eriksen has been out of action for Manchester United since January, but he has delivered a positive update on his recovery from injury.

Playmaker nursing ankle problem

Closing in on return to training

Hoping to figure in trophy bids

WHAT HAPPENED? The 31-year-old midfielder last figured for the Red Devils in a FA Cup clash with Reading and found himself on the receiving end of a hefty challenge from Andy Carroll in that contest. Eriksen has sat out the last two months with an ankle problem, but the Danish playmaker has posted images on social media of getting his boots on again and is preparing to resume full training with Erik ten Hag’s side.

WHAT THEY SAID: Eriksen has told United’s official website of his rehabilitation: “Yeah, it is going well. I have just started being outside as you saw [on Instagram] with football boots on. And then we take it from there, that is the next step. I have been in the gym for some weeks now and now it is time to do the next rehab session outside.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eriksen is currently working with few distractions inside the United camp, with many of his team-mates away on international duty, and is hoping to be back on the field in the not too distant future. He added: “It's very quiet at Carrington I would say, I haven't been here when it's this quiet. Maybe it was a bit similar when I signed and the whole team was in Australia. That was also very quiet. There is literally no-one here. Nah, there are still a few people, but compared to normal there is nobody here. It is weird not being on international duty, you are normally away and now it's more the thing you are following your national team, and you are here instead of being with them. That is weird, but it has happened before so you get used to it. But, still, you enjoy it less.”

WHAT NEXT? Injury ruled Eriksen out of United’s victory over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, as they brought a six-year wait for major silverware to a close, but he will be looking to play a key role in bids for FA Cup and Europa League glory over the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.