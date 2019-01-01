Whelan: Adomah would be a great signing for Leeds United

The former United striker believes the 31-year-old Ghanaian will boost The Whites hopes of securing top-flight status next season

Former star Noel Whelan has urged the English Championship club to snap up international Albert Adomah who has reportedly been released by newly-promoted Premier League side .

The winger is said to be in search for a new team after Villa refused to extend his contract which expires during the English summer, only days after helping the club secure top-flight promotion.

In the recently-ended season, the 31-year-old made 39 Championship appearances for Villa, started 24 of the games and scored four times - 10 goals less than the previous campaign when he finished the term as the club's top scorer and Player of the Season.

“Leeds should absolutely be looking at Adomah," Whelan told Football Insider.

“We’ve tried to sign him before a few times and we should try again. You need players who can open the door and Adomah has pace and that bit of quality you need.

“He can create havoc with his directness and what a player you can have at your football club.

"I know [club manager] Marcelo Bielsa likes working with younger players but Leeds fell short this season because of that lack of experience and know-how to get across the line.

“Who would get you more goals and assists? Adomah, or Jack Harrison? Adomah would, for me. He’s far better than Harrison. He could be a great free signing.”

Leeds narrowly missed out on securing top-flight promotion in the just-ended season after losing to in the Championship Promotion Play-off semi-finals.

Adomah was part of Ghana's squad for the 2013 and the 2014 Fifa World Cup but has been snubbed for next month's continental showpiece in where the Black Stars have been drawn against , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

