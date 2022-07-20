The Nigerian has teamed up with the Dutch elite division side as the Sons of Gods continue to reinforce their squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign

Calvin Bassey has become the latest football star to the ranks of the Eredivisie, with the former Rangers defender deciding to join former European champions Ajax.

The Nigeria international is heading to the Netherlands after two years at Ibrox Stadium – where he won the Scottish Premiership, and the Scottish Cup before playing a crucial role in the Gers’ runners-up finish in the 2021-22 Uefa Europa League campaign.

He will not be participating in the 2022 Fifa World Cup following the Super Eagles’ loss to Ghana, and his immediate focus is locked on making a positive impact at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

What number will he have on his back when opening up that quest? GOAL takes a look…



What will Calvin Bassey’s Ajax shirt number be?

Ajax officially announced the arrival of Bassey on July 20 to end speculation regarding his next move, which has been a popular topic of discussion among fans.

The Super Eagle penned a five-year contract with the 36-time Dutch league champions who coughed up £23 million to Rangers FC, including variables that amount could increase to £26.5 million.

A statement from the club read: “Ajax has reached an agreement with Rangers FC and Calvin Bassey for the transfer of the defender to Amsterdam.

“The English-Nigerian player has signed a contract with Ajax that will take effect immediately and will run for five seasons, until June 30, 2027.”

He will wear jersey number 33.

Other players who have put on this shirt number during their time at Ajax include Thomas Vermaelen, Diederik Boer, Robbert Schilder and Konstantinos Lamprou.



Calvin Bassey’s squad number history

During his youth career at Leicester City, Bassey wore several jersey numbers before he signed his first professional contract with Rangers.

While with the Foxes’ U18, the defender was privileged to rotate shirt numbers 12, 70, 3, 11, and 5.

During his spell with Leicester's U23 squad between 2017 to 2020, he wore shirt numbers 5, 6, 12, 14, 48, 3, 60, and 70

After bursting onto a senior stage with the Gers, Bassey made a breakthrough while wearing No.3.

On the international scene, he first wore jersey no 18 before he was permanently given No. 21.