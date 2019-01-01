'What Ronaldo does right now as a footballer is insane' - Juventus star hailed by ex-Man Utd team-mate Saha

The Frenchman has nothing but admiration for a former colleague whose "drive" for greatness is a strong as ever even as he approaches his mid-thirties

Cristiano Ronaldo's "unbelievable dedication" is the main reason behind his continued success at , according to Louis Saha.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner won 24 major trophies during spells at and , before swapping Santiago Bernabeu for the Allianz Stadium in the summer of 2018.

The 34-year-old added a title to his silverware collection during his first full season with the Bianconeri, scoring 21 goals in 31 appearances.

Ronaldo has picked up where he left off at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, netting four goals in eight matches across all competitions for Juve while also hitting seven in four outings for during their qualifying campaign.

Saha is still in awe of the Portuguese superstar as he approaches the latter stages of his career, describing his old United team-mate's exploits on the pitch as "insane".

"All I can say to you frankly is that I appreciate Cristiano even more today seeing him play with Juventus, because the guy is way older than when I first met him and played with him," said the Frenchman, who spent four years alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford, speaking exclusively to Compare.Bet.

"What he does right now as a footballer, it is insane. The physicality that he has still got, that drive. Imagine the impact he would have on the forwards that we have right now.

"They would see the obsession that this guy has got and that would be a great example. He is more obsessed than anybody I have seen.

"Even [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy was not in his league in the way that he is acting in front of goal. He wants every ball over the 90 minutes and it is a joy to see.

"His dedication is unbelievable so to see him back at United would be more than a dream, because I'm sure that he would have a massive impact. Maybe less goals, but it would be amazing."

Saha played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford between 2004 and 2008, winning two Premier League titles and the .

The 41-year-old went on to offer an insight into the Portugal international's process behind the scenes, insisting his brilliance is the result of a lot of "hard work".

"It was insane. He was always early doing his prevention work to make sure that his body was super fit," Saha added. "Then, after the session, I remember we would run a few full lengths of the pitch, and he was dribbling at full pace.

"When you think it is all natural, it is hard work. People think that he could just dribble but it was hard work building that control of the ball.

"It is amazing because the most important element of his hard work is his belief. He knows how good he is because he worked hard, and when you work hard you don't have any doubts. It's like working for an exam, when you know that you have worked hard, you will get the result."