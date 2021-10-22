What is LaLiga TV and how can I watch?

LaLiga TV is the only place to the biggest stars, every minute of live action, and the best in analysis and insight from the Spanish LaLiga

This weekend’s El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona once more puts the global spotlight on LaLiga – Spain’s top flight and one of the world’s greatest sports leagues.

African fans of LaLiga can catch every minute of the action, as well as a whole array of further programming, on LaLiga TV, a new channel that offers supporters all of LaLiga, all in one place.

In this article, Goal reveal all you need to know about the Spanish top flight’s television channel where you can enjoy the complete, immersive, LaLiga experience.

What is LaLiga TV?

LaLiga TV is an English-langauge television channel dedicated exclusively to LaLiga, and produced by the league itself.

It offers supporters of the Spanish game coverage of LaLiga 24/7, with every single live fixture in the top flight being broadcast on the channel.

This has been made possible due to LaLiga’s scheduling of separate kickoff times for all ten matches per gameweek, ensuring that fans of the Spanish top flight can catch every single minute of every single contest.

The full-HD experience will allow you to enjoy a truly complete LaLiga viewing experience while feeling closer to the action than ever before.

As well as the live action, LaLiga TV brings you the breaking news from all of the league’s clubs, as well as expert analysis from experts, pundits, past players and journalists who know all there is to know about Spanish football.

When was LaLiga TV launched?

LaLiga TV has been broadcasting non-stop since the start of the 2017-18 season, growing steadily in the intervening years to offer a broad and engrossing bouquet of content.

Spanish-based media agency MediaPro acquired LaLiga’s overseas rights for five years between 2019 and 2014, paying $5.24 billion to bring the Spanish top flight to a broader global audience.

How can I watch LaLiga TV in Africa?

LaLiga TV is available in 46 African territories, and can currently be found on SuperSport, where it is available for pay-TV’s DStv service.

In July 2020, SuperSport renewed their media rights arrangement, covering sub-Saharan Africa in a deal which currently extends to the end of the 2023-24 season.

“We’re delighted to have finalised a new deal as football is one of our popular broadcast pillars,” Gideon Khobane, chief executive of SuperSport, commented last year when the deal was signed. “LaLiga is a fantastic product and our viewers enjoy the excitement on show from week to week.”

What programming can I enjoy on LaLiga TV?

Beyond the weekly live action, LaLigaTV offers a plethora of shows packed with analysis, discussion and insight which should satiate even the most fanatical of LaLiga supporters.

One of the highlights is LaLiga TACTICS which, as the name suggests, goes in-depth on the tactical approaches employed by the head coaches of Spain’s biggest clubs.

Article continues below

The data provided by Mediacoach and a broad range of camera angles used by the football-lovers at MediaPro help underpin the kind of in-depth analysis that few leagues in the world can begin to compete with.

Shows such as LaLiga CHRONICLES, the LaLiga SHOW, LaLiga Nations and LaLiga ZAP also bring supporters the stories behind the players, clubs and matches that contribute to one of the greatest shows on earth.

As the name suggests, LaLiga Fans offers something completely different all together, as it is dedicated to the LaLiga supporters, exploring the excitement, fervour and passion of the Spanish top flight’s clubs.