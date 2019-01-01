'What he can become is exciting' - Alexander-Arnold's potential hailed by Johnson

The former Liverpool right-back is impressed by what he has seen from his successor so far in his career and believes he can go a long way

The sky is the limit for Trent Alexander-Arnold according to Glen Johnson after describing the defender’s potential as 'exciting'.

Aged just 20, Alexander-Arnold has already appeared 74 times for Liverpool and been to a World Cup with but Johnson expects this to be just the beginning for the right-back.

The youngster is already one of the first names on the teamsheet at Anfield and Johnson is excited at the prospect of Alexander-Arnold becoming even better than he already is.

“He’s got bundles of potential to improve. He’s only 20 years old so he’s far from the finished article and what he can become from the position he’s in now is exciting," Johnson told Liverpool's official website.

“[The full-backs] are two key players for the way they play at the moment so fingers crossed they stay fit and healthy and keep performing the way they are.”

Alexander-Arnold will be hoping that Liverpool can lift their first league title in almost 30 years this season. The Merseyside club currently top the Premier League but, with breathing down their necks, the title is anything but secured.

Liverpool host at the weekend in a game that could go a long way towards deciding the title race, and Johnson is hoping Liverpool can hold onto top spot by continuing to pick up positive results.

Johnson was a part of the 2013-14 Liverpool side that came within touching distance of breaking the Reds' title drought and he is hoping that this crop of players will be able to get across the line.

“We were good enough to win that league as well that season but unfortunately we fell a step short. Hopefully, these guys can dig in and take that one step further,” he said.

“I think both teams will drop points. City have got the squad to cope with a heavy schedule but I think Liverpool need to just focus on themselves the way they have been and, fingers crossed, City will drop more points than them.

“It’s much easier to watch when they’re playing well and winning most weeks. It’s been enjoyable and, fingers crossed, they can get over the line.”