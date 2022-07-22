'What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas!' - Barcelona president Laporta trolls Real Madrid with huge electronic banner

Barcelona and Real Madrid lock horns in a pre-season friendly match on Sunday

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has sent a message to arch-rivals Real Madrid ahead of the first "El Clasico" of the season. The Spanish giants are all set to face each other in a pre-season friendly on Sunday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

What message did Laporta send Real Madrid?

In the buildup to the Clasico, Joan Laporta's campaign manager Lluis Carrasco unveiled an advertisement on a huge electronic banner which read, "Don’t worry Merengues, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas."

Laporta was likely reminding Real Madrid of the 4-0 thrashing that Xavi's side handed them last season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bon dia, Catalunya!



— El Barça a Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/HLY86gkVDC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 22, 2022

Carrasco pulled off a similar advertising stunt during Barcelona's presidential election in 2021. A slogan was hung outside Santiago Bernabeu which read, “Looking forward to seeing you again.” The slogan is believed to have boosted Laporta's bid to return to power at the Catalan club.

Who will Barcelona sign next?

Barcelona have already completed the signings of Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and Robert Lewandowski, but they are not done yet.

Barcelona have been eyeing a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and could still make a late bid to sign him, even though Chelsea are close to an agreement.

The Camp Nou side are lining up several other options to strengthen their defence should they miss out on Kounde, however. According to reports, they also have their sights set on Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres, Arsenal's William Saliba, Inter star Milan Skriniar, Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig, Athletic Club's Inigo Martinez and Roma defender Roger Ibanez.

Indeed, fortifying the defence is Barca's priority now, having already secured the likes of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski to strengthen the attack.

How have Barcelona performed in pre-season?

Barcelona have played two friendly matches so far in the pre-season. In their first match, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Catalonian club Olot.

Barcelona, in their first match of the U.S tour, thrashed Inter Miami 6-0. New recruit Raphinha alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gavi, Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele were on target for the LaLiga giants.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, will kick-off their pre-season with the "El Clasico" on Sunday.