‘What happened between Ziyech and Tuchel’ – Chelsea fans question decision to bench star

Chelsea fans across the world have questioned the decision by manager Thomas Tuchel to start winger Hakim Ziyech on the bench in their slim 1-0 Premier League victory against West Ham United on Sunday.

The Blues struggled to break down the resilient Hammers at Stamford Bridge and finally needed a stoppage-time Christian Pulisic goal to silence their London rivals.

The introduction of the 29-year-old Morocco international in the 76th minute for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic for Timo Werner, and Romelu Lukaku for Kai Havertz, helped Chelsea to put pressure on West Ham, who were later reduced to 10-men when Craig Dawson was shown a straight red card in the 86th minute.

Frustrated Chelsea fans have shown their displeasure at Tuchel for his decision to leave out Ziyech, insisting such a fixture needed his trickery to unlock the Hammers.

Below is how Twitter reacted to Tuchel’s decision to bench Ziyech.

Please Bring on Hakim Ziyech @TTuchelofficial — Ryan ⚜️ (@CFC_Ryxn) April 24, 2022

What happened between Ziyech and Tuchel? Who knows? — Ifeanyichukwu ☢️ (@Myka_veli) April 24, 2022

Tuchel is telling me Ziyech couldn't have gotten a start today? — Olaoluwa (@McNobzy) April 24, 2022

Why has Ziyech all of a sudden been benched??? When Mount and Werner are playing?? I tell you what this manager is weird. Ziyech was our best attacker before a minor injury and now you drop him for your love child Mount — 🎯 (@farid22i) April 24, 2022

Ziyech needs to start more games. He’s capable of producing magic in games like this. — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) April 24, 2022

The moment people stopped counting Hakim Ziyech as a “creator” or Christian Pulisic as a “winger” was the moment Tuchel lost the plot — Gary (@433Gary) April 21, 2022

It will take something special to unlock this Hammers defense. Maybe a magic from Hakim Ziyech’s magic box. — Hussein (@Hussein_junior4) April 24, 2022

This game is screaming Hakim Ziyech 100% — YJappz🧛🏾 (@YjappzCfc_) April 24, 2022

All of a sudden Ziyech has become a bencher. Chalobah is no longer relevant in the squad. Ayam not understanding! — Abbakar Zayd⚠️ (@Abzad_13) April 24, 2022

Tuchel's in-game management is worrying🤦🤦. This game needs a ziyech — Kennywhite❤️🥺 (@Kennywhite2x) April 24, 2022

Tuchel pls give us Ziyech, we’ve had enough — ✨ (@_Just_Malik) April 24, 2022

Tuchel’s treatment of ziyech has been disgraceful recently — - (@nothz44fan) April 24, 2022

How Ziyech got shafted out of this team I'll never understand — x (@onextime) April 24, 2022

We lack creativity which is why I’m surprised that Ziyech doesn’t get more game time! — Tel ⭐️⭐️ (@TelHagg) April 24, 2022

Why has Ziyech just suddenly been dropped when you got Werner and Mount stinking it up every week. — Alfredo 🇮🇹 (@Alfredo_DiDio) April 24, 2022

Ziyech not starting in this attack is just funny to me. Makes no sense whatsoever — KG (@ElMagoCF4v2) April 24, 2022

Playing Rlc as a winger when we have Pulisic and Ziyech, is a disastrous experiment from the coach. This must never be repeated #CHEWHU — Goodluck Osaretin (@goodlukgoody) April 24, 2022

No one is talking about why tuchel is not giving hakim a ziyech playing time because he is not kai havert or mason mount. — waleed💙 (@waleed___yusuf) April 24, 2022

Mount always plays through bad form, but Ziyech gets a knock and all of a sudden we forget about his elite form he was on?????? I don’t like this favoritism — 🎯 (@farid22i) April 24, 2022

This game needed a Hakim Ziyech. — Shubham. (@_ShuBhamCFC) April 24, 2022

The introduction of Ziyech, who has so far managed four top-flight goals from 19 matches, left one fan celebrating, describing the player as “a wizard and exactly what we wanted”.

Hakim Ziyech on... Exactly how we want it 💙



Wizard in action 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — BLACK HERI➕AGE 🇬🇭 (@OpuniAsamoah_10) April 24, 2022

Meanwhile, another supporter claimed the decision to bench Ziyech had denied them the opportunity to see his potential despite starting the season well, while another described his cameo off the bench as incredible.

Ziyech startèd this season so well in the Uefa Super Cup that we all thought this was his season man. Now the season is almost over and we are yet to see anything from him😥. #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/InEnWfO4ct — Brian Meshack (@BrianMeshack4) April 24, 2022

Things we learned from this game:



🔵 Trevoh Chalobah is our best defender



🔵 433 is our most productive formation



🔵 RLC’s passing range is pivotal to our attack



🔵 Mount is an 8, not a 10, an 8



🔵 Pulisic - Lukaku - Ziyech is the way to go



🔵 Tuchel still got it wrong — Gary (@433Gary) April 24, 2022

Ziyech's cameo off the bench was incredible. pic.twitter.com/unql2xvy5k — cfcwilly♦ ⭐⭐ (@Williamsdele20) April 24, 2022

Another set of supporters believes the 29-year-old should start in Chelsea’s next league game against Manchester United alongside Lukaku and Pulisic, while another questioned why he was being “frozen out of the squad.”

Pulisic Lukaku Ziyech should start in attack against United imo. Completely changed the game when they came on pic.twitter.com/X0NAWq1LKi — 🌊 (@Vintage_Cfc) April 24, 2022

Ziyech X Lukaku is the only way forward btw — 🦋 (@NoTaxMoreTabs) April 24, 2022

This trio of lukaku, ziyech and pulisic should start the next Chelsea match against man united. I like what I am seeing . pic.twitter.com/7yWxsczhE2 — Cody❌ (@CODYYVI) April 24, 2022

Pulisic Lukaku Ziyech should start in attack against United. They Completely changed the game when they came on..

Things I Like To See🙏🥶

Werner Was Good Today though 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5D81CViUZc — R🅾️z🅾️_D_Futo_🅱️reed👻🦍📊 (@Rozo_Ur_Creator) April 24, 2022

Pulisic - Lukaku - Ziyech for the rest of the season, I won’t hear anything Else. — Gary (@433Gary) April 24, 2022

we need to know what exactly happened. I genuinely thought ziyech was on good form, and suddenly he's being frozen out. Why? pic.twitter.com/LmvoBOmD1i — silva (@siilvacfc) April 24, 2022

Do you agree that Ziyech should be a regular starter for Chelsea? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.