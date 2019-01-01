What else could Inter Allies have done for Fabin? - Klutse

The Eleven-Is-To-One's technical director speaks on their ill-luck with coaches

Allies technical director Willie Klutse believes the club has been unfairly treated by coaches they hired in recent times.

For the third time in 2019, the Eleven-Is-To-One have a new man on their bench following the appointment of Tony Lokko as the new boss on Monday.

He replaces Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin, who left the club earlier this month after three months at the helm of affairs. It was his second stint with the Premier League outfit.

“Coaches that we have hired left us in an unfair manner. We feel they are using us. It has made us realise that sometimes if they don’t have any offer from elsewhere, they come for our job to boost them to get a new job and then they move on," Klutse told Happy FM.

“I'd be lying if I said I'm not saddened by Paa Kwasi's incident. He didn't treat us well at all. He couldn't decide what he wanted. We never signed a contract but we paid him everything as stipulated in the contract [prepared for him to ultimately sign].

"We prepared his car and hired a flat for him, what else could we have done for a coach? We never did him any wrong. We never denied him anything he requested. We know how to treat coaches. He didn't treat us well. We fueled his car every week.

"The likes of the late Herbert Addo and Kenichi Yatsuhashi all used us and left us. All the coaches who left us used us and left us but we don't give up. Coaches are hired and fired but with the Paa Kwasi situation, it was 'hired and run away'.

Rashid Iddi is the other coach to have led Allies in 2019.

Turkish trainer Umit Turmus also periodically stepped in as a stopgap coach during his time as a member of the club's technical department following Iddi's departure.