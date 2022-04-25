‘What does Mane have to do to get sent off? – Fans question why Liverpool star stayed on in Everton win
Certain fans across the world have wondered when Liverpool winger Sadio Mane will be shown a red card after his two incidents in the 2-0 Premier League win against Everton on Sunday.
During the Merseyside derby which saw the Reds score through Andy Robertson and Divock Origi in the second half, the 30-year-old Senegal international was first cautioned by referee Stuart Atwell after pushing Allan’s face moments before the half-time break.
In the second incident, fans question how Mane was pictured pushing his finger into the face of Everton defender Mason Holgate.
A number of fans believe Mane deserved to be sent off in the derby with Graeme Souness saying as quoted by SkySports: “Mane’s lucky; he’s pushed Allan and tried to poke Mason Holgate as well. It’s not a push on Holgate, he’s got his finger out, there’s more intent than just a push.”
Below is how fans took to their social media pages to question the decision not to send off the Lion of Teranga captain.
Meanwhile, another supporter has defended Mane from the two incidents saying he did not deserve to be sent off while another opined Everton will be relegated because Mane was not sent off.
Meanwhile, another group of fans has questioned the importance of having VAR in Premier League matches.
Despite the incident, another set of supporters including one from Senegal have maintained that Mane is the best player in the world.
Should Mane have been sent off against Everton on Sunday? Please give us your thoughts in the comment box below.