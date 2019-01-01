What did Jose Mourinho win at Real Madrid?

The Portuguese coach has preserved his legacies at the likes of Porto, Chelsea and Inter, but how does his time at the Bernabeu compare?

Jose Mourinho had been closely linked with a potential return to Real Madrid, a club he left unceremoniously in 2013, before Zinedine Zidane was confirmed as the new coach on Monday.

He has been a free agent since being dismissed from his post at in December 2018 following a semi-disastrous third season in charge of the Red Devils.

His time with Los Blancos was an eventful one, but was it a successful one? Goal takes a look...

What trophies did Mourinho win at ?

During his three seasons at Santiago Bernabeu from 2010 to 2013, Mourinho lifted three pieces of silverware in the Liga title, and the Spanish Supercup.

The Portuguese coach started his career in Madrid strongly enough and beat to the Spanish league title in his second season, but things turned pear-shaped for him during his infamous 'third campaign' at the club.

He lifted the Copa del Rey in his debut season with Los Blancos, though it was his only piece of silverware as Barcelona lifted both and the .

In his second season in the Spanish capital, he pipped Barcelona to La Liga and accumulated 100 points, though missed out on Champions League glory after being knocked out by Jurgen Klopp's in the semi-finals.

Mourinho's third season with Real Madrid was marred by off-pitch controversy, however, and clashes with key figures such as Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas caused deep division between fans.

He also fell out with striker Cristiano Ronaldo after accusing the international of being unable to accept constructive criticism.

His relationship with the Spanish media also hit rock bottom after he said that Barcelona received unfair UEFA treatment. His criticism over the form of Karim Benzema also drew fury. When his first-choice forward Gonzalo Higuain was injured, Mourinho stated: "If I can't hunt with a dog, I will hunt with a cat."

His situation at the Bernabeu descended into chaos towards the end of the season, a high point being when he comically and very-much-on-purpose poked ex-Barcelona assistant coach Tito Vilanova in the eye and was then sent to the stands during Real's loss to in the Copa del Rey.

Real finished 15 points behind La Liga champions Barcelona and ended the season without a single trophy, with Mourinho describing the season as one of "worst" of his career. He then departed the club by mutual agreement three following after the end of the campaign.

He has recently, however, reflected on his time in with a more positive light, admitting to Deportes Cuatro: "I have fantastic memories. Working at Real Madrid is a unique experience and different to the rest of the clubs I have been at.

"We did fantastic things and we won the league in a unique way. We also had bad moments, I made mistakes, but the experience made me a better manager and person."

Jose Mourinho's record at Real Madrid

* W D L 178 127 28 23

*Record in all competitions.