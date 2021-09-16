What Chippa United need to beat Orlando Pirates - Lebitso

The speedy attacker highlighted one area where they have to improve ahead of their clash with the Buccaneers

Chippa United attacking midfielder Thabiso Lebitso says they will stand a good chance of defeating Orlando Pirates if they show character on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys are set to welcome the Buccaneers at the 2010 Fifa World Cup third-place play-off match venue, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in a PSL encounter.

Lebitso and his teammates managed to frustrate reigning PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a league game that ended in a 0-0 draw at the same venue on August 24.

The 29-year-old stressed that they need to show a similar fighting spirit when they face a confident Pirates side which is coming off a win over Swallows FC in the Soweto Derby clash on Saturday.

“If we can have the same character we showed against Sundowns, the same way that we played, I think we can do well against Pirates as well,” Lebitso told Sowetan.

“We have to work hard because we are playing against a big team which I believe we can win against them."

The Chilli Boys are still licking their wounds after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Royal AM in their third league game of the season which was played on Saturday.

“We really have to put in more effort to win this game. We also have to fix whatever that went wrong [in their last game against Royal AM]," Lebitso continued.

"And we just have to go there with the same approach we have been showing before, the only thing we need to change is the character.”

The Chilli Boys have netted just once in three league games this term and Lebitso feels that they have to improve in front of goal.

“The most important thing for us is to score goals. We have already netted one goal against Sekhukhune. We have to score more goals to win matches,” he said.

“Also, against Royal, we didn’t do well compared to games that we played against Sundowns and Sekhukhune, but I still believe that we can do more if there are things we did wrong in that game.

“I can’t be specific on what went wrong because the approach was the same. I think it might be decision-making.”

The last time Chippa defeated Pirates in a competitive game was in May 2016 with Joseph Molangoane and Buyani Sali scoring in a 2-0 win for the Chilli Boys in a league clash.